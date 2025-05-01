WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $42.25 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $42.30 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $778.45 million from $769.98 million last year.Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $42.25 Mln. vs. $42.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $778.45 Mln vs. $769.98 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $575 to $600 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX