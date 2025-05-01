WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $550.79 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $521.85 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.6% to $4.118 billion from $3.332 billion last year.Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $550.79 Mln. vs. $521.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $4.118 Bln vs. $3.332 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX