WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $105.4 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $146.4 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $1.036 billion from $921.0 million last year.DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $105.4 Mln. vs. $146.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $1.036 Bln vs. $921.0 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $4.60 blnThe company also announced a $750 million share repurchase program.