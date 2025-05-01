WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $289 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $2.097 billion from $1.816 billion last year.Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $289 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.097 Bln vs. $1.816 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 to $5.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX