WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $163.59 million, or $7.81 per share. This compares with $177.51 million, or $8.24 per share, last year.Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.19 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $883.74 million from $925.95 million last year.Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $163.59 Mln. vs. $177.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.81 vs. $8.24 last year. -Revenue: $883.74 Mln vs. $925.95 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $9.45 to $9.70 Full year EPS guidance: $42.35 to $43.00Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX