TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 4.8 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 656.977 trillion yen.That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent on year following the upwardly revised 3.1 percent contraction in March (originally -3.2 percent).Banknotes in circulation were down 2.0 percent on year, while coins in circulation slipped 1.4 percent.Current account balances stumbled an annual 5.4 percent, including a 2.6 percent drop in reserve balances.The adjusted monetary base slumped 14.2 percent on year at 639.753 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX