WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) announced the pricing of its registered public offering of 75 million shares through a secondary offering by a subsidiary of JAB Holding Company, at a price to the public of $33.45 per share.Upon the completion of the offering, JAB will beneficially own about 4.4% of KDP's outstanding common stock. The remaining shares beneficially owned by JAB will be subject to a 60-day lock-up agreement with the underwriter.J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the secondary offering.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX