WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smart Digital Group Limited, a digital marketing service provider in Singapore, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.50 million ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share.The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on May 2, 2025 under the ticker symbol 'SDM.'The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$6.0 million from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 5, 2025.The company expects to use proceeds from the Offering for business expansion, brand promotion and marketing, software development, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX