MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation, unemployment and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 50.0 in April from 49.5 in March.At 3.45 am ET, Italy's HCOB factory PMI is due. The index is seen rising to 47.1 in April from 46.6 in the prior month.Final manufacturing PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone manufacturing PMI data is due. The flash estimate showed that the index rose slightly to 48.7 in April from 48.6 in the previous month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.1 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March. The jobless rate is seen at 6.1 percent in March, the same as in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX