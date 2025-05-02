TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The JAL Group reported net profit of 107.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2025, an increase of 12.0% year-on-year. EBIT was 172.4 billion yen, an increase of 18.7%. Revenue was 1.84 trillion yen, up 11.6%.The company said its full-year consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 remains unchanged. The forecast includes consolidated revenue of 1.98 trillion yen, EBIT of 200.0 billion yen, and net profit of 115.0 billion yen.For the fiscal year ending March 2025, due to the performance exceeding the forecast, the year-end dividend has been increased from 40 yen to 46 yen per share, and the annual dividend has been increased from 80 yen to 86 yen per share. For the fiscal year ending March 2026, the forecast announced on March 19, 2025, remains unchanged.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX