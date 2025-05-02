Empire Metals Limited Announces Conference Presentations in Australia & N America

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to inform investors of its upcoming participation in two key industry events:

RIU Sydney Resources Round-up (6-8 May 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney, NSW), where the Company will be delivering a presentation to delegates and will meet existing and prospective investors at its booth in the exhibition area; and

OTC Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference (6-8 May 2025), where Empire will present to a global online audience of investors and industry participants. Investors can learn more about the event and register at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

These events provide an opportunity for the Company to update shareholders and potential investors on recent developments and strategic plans, including highlights from the ongoing exploration and development activities at the Pitfield Project and other key announcements made in recent weeks.

An updated corporate presentation, reflecting the Company's latest developments, is available on the Company's website at: https://www.empiremetals.com/investors/shareholder-documents/presentations/.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell Tel: 020 4583 1440 S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker) Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl Tel: 020 3470 0470 Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker) Damon Heath Tel: 020 7186 9950 St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR) Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page Tel: 020 7236 1177

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO2 mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.

An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.

The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-conference-presentations-in-australia-and-n-ameri-1022640