Canadian National Railway Company: CN Announces First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Our team delivered a strong performance this quarter through tight cost control and disciplined adherence to our plan, mitigating the impact of winter conditions. In the context of a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we will remain focused on agility and customer collaboration. We are committed to continue driving operational and service excellence across our network in 2025 to deliver for our customers and shareholders."

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

Quarterly highlights

Revenue ton miles (RTMs) increased 1% to 60,049 (millions).

Revenues of C$4,403 million, an increase of C$154 million, or 4%.

Operating income of C$1,610 million, an increase of $64 million, or 4%.

Operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, of 63.4%, an improvement of 0.2 points.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of C$1.85, an increase of 8%.



2025 guidance and 2024-2026 financial outlook (1)(2)

In 2025, CN continues to expect to deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth of 10%-15% and plans to invest approximately C$3.4 billion in its capital program, net of amounts reimbursed by customers.

Over the 2024-2026 period, CN continues to target compounded annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range.

While CN's 2025 guidance and 2024-2026 financial outlook remain unchanged, the Company notes there is a heightened recessionary risk related to tariffs and trade actions taken by various countries.

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

CN's outlook, guidance, or targets (2) exclude certain adjustments, which are expected to be comparable to adjustments made in prior years. However, management cannot individually quantify on a forward-looking basis the impact of these adjustments, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, CN does not provide a corresponding GAAP measure for, or reconciliation to, its outlook, guidance or targets.

(2) Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to CN. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets", or other similar words.

2025 key assumptions

CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its 2025 outlook. The Company now assumes slightly positive growth in North American industrial production in 2025 (compared to its January 30, 2025 assumption of approximately 1%). For the 2024/2025 crop year, the grain crop in Canada was in line with its five-year average and the U.S. grain crop was above its five-year average. The Company continues to assume that the 2025/2026 grain crop in Canada will be in line with its five-year average and now assumes that the U.S. grain crop will be above its five-year average (compared to its January 30, 2025 assumption that the 2025/2026 grain crop in the U.S. will be in line with its five-year average). CN continues to assume RTM growth will be in the low to mid single-digit range. CN also continues to assume that in 2025, the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.70, and now assumes that in 2025 the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be in the range of US$60 - US$70 per barrel (compared to its January 30, 2025 assumption of being in the range of US$70 - US$80 per barrel).

2024-2026 key assumptions

CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its three-year financial perspective. CN continues to assume that the North American industrial production will increase by approximately 1% CAGR over the 2024 to 2026 period. CN continues to assume pricing above rail inflation. CN continues to assume that the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.70 and that the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be in the range of US$70 - US$80 per barrel during this period.

The Company notes there is a heightened recessionary risk related to tariffs and trade actions taken by various countries. Should the recessionary risk materialize, demand for freight transportation would be negatively impacted.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions; trade restrictions, trade barriers, or the imposition of tariffs or other changes to international trade arrangements; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks, and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings and other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; the availability of and cost competitiveness of renewable fuels and the development of new locomotive propulsion technology; reputational risks; supplier concentration; pension funding requirements and volatility; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website, for a description of major risk factors relating to CN.

The achievement of CN's climate goals is subject to several risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in the MD&A in CN's annual and interim reports. While the Company currently believes its goals are reasonably achievable, there can be no certainty that the Company will achieve any or all of these goals within the stated timeframe, or that achieving any of these goals will meet all of the expectations of its stakeholders or applicable legal requirements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement. Information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into this news release.

This earnings news release, as well as additional information, including the Financial Statements, Notes thereto and MD&A, is contained in CN's Quarterly Review available on the Company's website at www.cn.ca/financial-results and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as well as on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov through EDGAR.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.





SELECTED RAILROAD STATISTICS - UNAUDITED

Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 Financial measures Key financial performance indicators (1) Total revenues ($ millions) 4,403 4,249 Freight revenues ($ millions) 4,288 4,137 Operating income ($ millions) 1,610 1,546 Net income ($ millions) 1,161 1,103 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.85 1.72 Free cash flow ($ millions) (2) 626 529 Gross property additions ($ millions) 519 576 Share repurchases ($ millions) 101 955 Dividends per share ($) 0.8875 0.8450 Financial ratio Operating ratio (%) (3) 63.4 % 63.6 % Operational measures (4) Statistical operating data Gross ton miles (GTMs) (millions) 114,843 115,627 Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (millions) 60,049 59,749 Carloads (thousands) 1,313 1,343 Route miles (includes Canada and the U.S., end of period) 18,900 18,800 Employees (end of period) 24,911 25,179 Employees (average for the period) 24,627 25,191 Key operating measures Freight revenue per RTM (cents) 7.14 6.92 Freight revenue per carload ($) 3,266 3,080 GTMs per average number of employees (thousands) 4,663 4,590 Operating expenses per GTM (cents) 2.43 2.34 Labor and fringe benefits expense per GTM (cents) 0.80 0.77 Diesel fuel consumed (US gallons in millions) 105.3 103.6 Average fuel price ($ per US gallon) 4.39 4.50 Fuel efficiency (US gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs) 0.917 0.896 Train weight (tons) 9,078 9,087 Train length (feet) 7,708 7,787 Car velocity (car miles per day) 189 205 Through dwell (entire railroad, hours) 7.8 7.1 Through network train speed (miles per hour) 17.7 18.7 Locomotive utilization (trailing GTMs per total horsepower) 183 188 Safety indicators (5) Injury frequency rate (per 200,000 person hours) 1.11 1.11 Accident rate (per million train miles) 2.09 1.73

(1) Amounts expressed in Canadian dollars and prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted. (2) This non-GAAP measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See the supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures - Free cash flow for an explanation of this non-GAAP measure. (3) Operating ratio is defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. (4) Statistical operating data, key operating measures and safety indicators are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available. Definitions of gross ton miles, revenue ton miles, freight revenue per RTM, fuel efficiency, train weight, train length, car velocity, through dwell and through network train speed are included within the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. Definitions of all other indicators are provided on CN's website, www.cn.ca/glossary. (5) Based on Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reporting criteria.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 % Change

Fav (Unfav) % Change at

constant

currency(1)

Fav (Unfav) Revenues ($ millions) (2) Petroleum and chemicals 915 857 7 % 3 % Metals and minerals 523 530 (1 %) (6 %) Forest products 494 494 - % (5 %) Coal 246 221 11 % 9 % Grain and fertilizers 951 860 11 % 7 % Intermodal 940 959 (2 %) (3 %) Automotive 219 216 1 % (3 %) Total freight revenues 4,288 4,137 4 % - % Other revenues 115 112 3 % (1 %) Total revenues 4,403 4,249 4 % - % Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (millions) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 11,836 11,714 1 % 1 % Metals and minerals 6,752 7,350 (8 %) (8 %) Forest products 5,387 5,769 (7 %) (7 %) Coal 5,446 4,638 17 % 17 % Grain and fertilizers 17,250 17,032 1 % 1 % Intermodal 12,586 12,531 - % - % Automotive 792 715 11 % 11 % Total RTMs 60,049 59,749 1 % 1 % Freight revenue / RTM (cents) (2)(3) Petroleum and chemicals 7.73 7.32 6 % 2 % Metals and minerals 7.75 7.21 7 % 2 % Forest products 9.17 8.56 7 % 2 % Coal 4.52 4.76 (5 %) (7 %) Grain and fertilizers 5.51 5.05 9 % 6 % Intermodal 7.47 7.65 (2 %) (4 %) Automotive 27.65 30.21 (8 %) (13 %) Total freight revenue / RTM 7.14 6.92 3 % - % Carloads (thousands) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 163 165 (1 %) (1 %) Metals and minerals 213 240 (11 %) (11 %) Forest products 73 78 (6 %) (6 %) Coal 118 112 5 % 5 % Grain and fertilizers 178 171 4 % 4 % Intermodal 517 527 (2 %) (2 %) Automotive 51 50 2 % 2 % Total carloads 1,313 1,343 (2 %) (2 %) Freight revenue / carload ($) (2)(3) Petroleum and chemicals 5,613 5,194 8 % 4 % Metals and minerals 2,455 2,208 11 % 6 % Forest products 6,767 6,333 7 % 2 % Coal 2,085 1,973 6 % 3 % Grain and fertilizers 5,343 5,029 6 % 3 % Intermodal 1,818 1,820 - % (2 %) Automotive 4,294 4,320 (1 %) (5 %) Total freight revenue / carload 3,266 3,080 6 % 3 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See the supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures - Constant currency for an explanation of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Amounts expressed in Canadian dollars. (3) Statistical operating data and related key operating measures are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available.

NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED

In this supplementary schedule, the "Company" or "CN" refers to Canadian National Railway Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Financial information included in this schedule is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

CN reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company also uses non-GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, including adjusted performance measures, free cash flow, constant currency and adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. From management's perspective, these non-GAAP measures are useful measures of performance and provide investors with supplementary information to assess the Company's results of operations and liquidity. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company did not present any adjusted performance measures (adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating ratio) as there were no adjustments in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash for debt obligations and for discretionary uses such as payment of dividends, share repurchases, and strategic opportunities. The Company defines its free cash flow measure as the difference between net cash provided by operating activities and net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for the impact of (i) business acquisitions and combinations (ii) merger transaction-related payments, cash receipts and cash income taxes, which are items that are not indicative of operating trends. Free cash flow does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP, as reported for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, to the non-GAAP free cash flow presented herein:

Three months ended March 31 In millions 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,164 $ 1,117 Net cash used in investing activities (538 ) (588 ) Free cash flow $ 626 $ 529

Constant currency

Financial results at constant currency allow results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons in the analysis of trends in business performance. Measures at constant currency are considered non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the current period results denominated in US dollars at the weighted average foreign exchange rates used to translate transactions denominated in US dollars of the comparable period of the prior year.

The average foreign exchange rates were $1.435 and $1.349 per US$1.00 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively. On a constant currency basis, the Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 would have been lower by $34 million ($0.05 per diluted share).

The following table provides a reconciliation of the impact of constant currency and related percentage change at constant currency on the financial results, as reported for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Three months ended March 31 In millions, except per share data 2025 Constant currency impact 2024 % Change at constant currency

Fav (Unfav) Revenues Petroleum and chemicals $ 915 $ (33 ) $ 857 3 % Metals and minerals 523 (26 ) 530 (6 %) Forest products 494 (23 ) 494 (5 %) Coal 246 (5 ) 221 9 % Grain and fertilizers 951 (27 ) 860 7 % Intermodal 940 (14 ) 959 (3 %) Automotive 219 (10 ) 216 (3 %) Total freight revenues 4,288 (138 ) 4,137 - % Other revenues 115 (4 ) 112 (1 %) Total revenues 4,403 (142 ) 4,249 - % Operating expenses Labor and fringe benefits 920 (21 ) 894 (1 %) Purchased services and material 577 (11 ) 571 1 % Fuel 518 (29 ) 514 5 % Depreciation and amortization 493 (12 ) 462 (4 %) Equipment rents 118 (6 ) 99 (13 %) Other 167 (8 ) 163 2 % Total operating expenses 2,793 (87 ) 2,703 - % Operating income 1,610 (55 ) 1,546 1 % Interest expense (233 ) 11 (210 ) (6 %) Other components of net periodic benefit income 125 - 113 11 % Other income 25 (1 ) 2 1100 % Income before income taxes 1,527 (45 ) 1,451 2 % Income tax expense (366 ) 11 (348 ) (2 %) Net income $ 1,161 $ (34 ) $ 1,103 2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.85 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.72 5 %

Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple

Management believes that the adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple is a useful credit measure because it reflects the Company's ability to service its debt and other long-term obligations. The Company calculates the adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple as adjusted debt divided by the last twelve months of adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted debt is defined as the sum of Long-term debt and Current portion of long-term debt as reported on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as well as Operating lease liabilities, including current portion and pension plans in deficiency recognized on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets due to the debt-like nature of their contractual and financial obligations. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net income excluding Interest expense, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization, operating lease cost, Other components of net periodic benefit income, Other income (loss), and other significant items that are not reflective of CN's underlying business operations and which could distort the analysis of trends in business performance. Adjusted debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used to compute the adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of debt and Net income in accordance with GAAP, reported as at and for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, to the adjusted measures presented herein, which have been used to calculate the non-GAAP adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple:

In millions, unless otherwise indicated As at and for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Debt $ 20,792 $ 19,761 Adjustments: Operating lease liabilities, including current portion (1) 466 387 Pension plans in deficiency (2) 348 360 Adjusted debt $ 21,606 $ 20,508 Net income $ 4,506 $ 5,508 Interest expense 914 767 Income tax expense 1,422 814 Depreciation and amortization 1,923 1,831 Operating lease cost (3) 155 151 Other components of net periodic benefit income (466 ) (473 ) Other income (65 ) (135 ) Adjustment: Loss on assets held for sale (4) 78 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,467 $ 8,463 Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple (times) 2.55 2.42