Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
WKN: A2PT0F | ISIN: US71722W1071
01.05.2025
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that, in connection with the appointment of Jonathan Bentley as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of inducement awards.

On May 1, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors granted inducement awards to Mr. Bentley under the Company's 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). Mr. Bentley was granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase 79,365 shares of Phathom common stock under the Inducement Plan, 25% of which will vest on May 1, 2026, and the remainder of which will vest in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter. The stock option has an exercise price equal to the closing price of Phathom's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. In addition, Mr. Bentley was granted an award of 57,143 restricted stock units, one-third of which will vest in three equal annual installments, and an award of 50,000 restricted stock units, which will vest in two equal annual installments. The vesting of all awards is subject to continued service. The awards will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the applicable award agreements. The awards are being granted as an inducement material to Mr. Bentley entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at www.phathompharma.com follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2025 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.
VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


