Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 7, 2025, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Pierre Beaudoin 150,250,679 97.93% 3,174,441 2.07% Joanne Bissonnette 151,569,467 98.79% 1,855,653 1.21% Charles Bombardier 150,999,067 98.42% 2,426,053 1.58% Rose Damen 152,881,603 99.65% 543,518 0.35% Bettina Fetzer 153,323,736 99.93% 101,385 0.07% Diane Fontaine 151,601,101 98.81% 1,824,019 1.19% Diane Giard 149,539,685 97.47% 3,885,435 2.53% Anthony R. Graham 152,880,075 99.64% 545,036 0.36% Éric Martel 152,659,680 99.50% 765,441 0.50% Douglas R. Oberhelman 139,602,675 90.99% 13,822,445 9.01% Melinda Rogers-Hixon 150,341,831 97.99% 3,083,289 2.01% J. Allen Smith 153,312,323 99.93% 112,756 0.07% Antony N. Tyler 150,355,236 98.00% 3,069,874 2.00%

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

