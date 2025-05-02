Anzeige
Freitag, 02.05.2025
WKN: A3DMJG | ISIN: CA0977518616 | Ticker-Symbol: BBDC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2025 00:30 Uhr
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

MONTRÉAL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 7, 2025, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

CandidatesVotes For % For Votes Against % Against
Pierre Beaudoin150,250,679 97.93% 3,174,441 2.07%
Joanne Bissonnette151,569,467 98.79% 1,855,653 1.21%
Charles Bombardier150,999,067 98.42% 2,426,053 1.58%
Rose Damen152,881,603 99.65% 543,518 0.35%
Bettina Fetzer153,323,736 99.93% 101,385 0.07%
Diane Fontaine151,601,101 98.81% 1,824,019 1.19%
Diane Giard149,539,685 97.47% 3,885,435 2.53%
Anthony R. Graham152,880,075 99.64% 545,036 0.36%
Éric Martel152,659,680 99.50% 765,441 0.50%
Douglas R. Oberhelman139,602,675 90.99% 13,822,445 9.01%
Melinda Rogers-Hixon150,341,831 97.99% 3,083,289 2.01%
J. Allen Smith153,312,323 99.93% 112,756 0.07%
Antony N. Tyler150,355,236 98.00% 3,069,874 2.00%

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240-9649		Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855-7167

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
