CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen fell to more than a 4-month low of 164.63 against the euro and a 1-month low of 193.74 against the pound, from Thursday's closing quotes of 164.27 and 193.19, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to more than a 3-week low of 145.92 and more than a 2-week low of 175.74 from yesterday's closing quotes of 145.41 and 175.44, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 1-month lows of 93.48. 86.44 and 105.41 from Thursday's closing quotes of 92.86, 85.98 and 105.01, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 178.00 against the franc, 96.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 107.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX