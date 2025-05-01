Standex International Corporation: Standex Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Sales Increased 17.2% with Contributions from Acquisitions Partially Offset by Organic Decline; Fast Growth End Markets Increased to 29% of Total Sales
- GAAP Gross Margin of 39.7%; Record Adjusted Gross Margin of 42.3% - Up 140 bps Sequentially and 230 bps YOY
- GAAP Operating Margin of 12.6%; Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 19.4% - Up 70 bps Sequentially and 280 bps YOY
- Electronics Book to Bill of 0.98 Indicating Market Stability; Electronics Organic Bookings up>10% YOY; Strong Amran/Narayan Group Sales of> $33 Million with Book to Bill of 1.04
- Acquired McStarlite, a Leading Provider of Complex Sheet Metal Aerospace Components, Serving Space, Defense, and Commercial Aviation End Markets
SALEM, N.H., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025.
Summary Financial Results - Total
($M except EPS and Dividends)
3Q25
3Q24
2Q25
Y/Y
Q/Q
Net Sales
$207.8
$177.3
$189.8
17.2 %
9.5 %
Operating Income - GAAP
$26.3
$21.8
$8.5
20.2 %
210.2 %
Operating Income - Adjusted
$40.3
$29.4
$35.5
37.3 %
13.8 %
Operating Margin % - GAAP
12.6 %
12.3 %
4.5 %
+ 30 bps
+ 820 bps
Operating Margin % - Adjusted
19.4 %
16.6 %
18.7 %
+ 280 bps
+ 70 bps
Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP
$21.9
$15.9
$0.9
37.6 %
2420.0 %
Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted
$23.5
$22.3
$23.0
5.6 %
2.5 %
EBITDA
$35.7
$28.4
$16.1
25.7 %
122.0 %
EBITDA margin
17.2 %
16.0 %
8.5 %
+120 bps
+ 870 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$45.3
$34.5
$39.6
31.3 %
14.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21.8 %
19.5 %
20.9 %
+ 190 bps
+ 90 bps
Diluted EPS - GAAP
$1.81
$1.35
$0.07
35.4 %
2407.0 %
Diluted EPS - Adjusted
$1.95
$1.88
$1.91
3.7 %
2.2 %
Dividends per Share
$0.32
$0.30
$0.32
6.7 %
0.0 %
Free Cash Flow
$3.5
$19.3
$2.2
-81.9 %
59.1 %
Funded Debt to EBITDA per the Credit Facility
2.8x
0.6x
2.7x
366.7 %
3.7 %
Net Debt to EBITDA
3.0x
0.1x
2.9x
NM
3.4 %
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "Following strong operating performance in the fiscal second quarter, we achieved several new records in our fiscal third quarter: record sales since the divestment of the Refrigeration business in April 2020, record adjusted gross margin of 42.3%, and record adjusted operating margin of 19.4%. These results reflect the continued solid operational performance from core businesses, a full quarter of ownership of the fast-growing Amran/Narayan group, and contribution from the recent McStarlite acquisition. Our fast growth market sales totaled $60.4 million or approximately 29% of total sales and are well on track to our expectations for the fiscal year of approximately $170 million. We remain confident about the Company's exposure to positive secular trends in electrical grid, electric and hybrid vehicles, renewable energy, commercialization of space, and defense, and we are reaffirming our long-term target for fast growth market sales of $340 million plus by fiscal year 2028. In addition, we launched three additional new products in the fiscal third quarter totaling 13 year-to-date, achieving our previously committed target of over a dozen and delivering more than 2% of incremental sales."
"While we cannot predict the impact of new tariffs on global trade and economic growth, our regional presence, strong customer relationships, and our disciplined approach to pricing and productivity actions position us well to manage through these challenges. Most of our supply chain is strategically located to service regional demand. China imports to the US approximately 6% of our cost of goods sold. We plan to continue to invest in our key strategic growth priorities, while closely managing our cost structure, driving productivity and pricing actions and seeking alternate sources of supply to further reduce our imports from China. We remain on track to achieve our long-term financial targets by fiscal 2028 and remain confident in our ability to pay down debt and reduce our net leverage ratio."
"In early February, we acquired California -based McStarlite. The integration is on track, and we are excited about our expanded product breadth and forming capabilities in commercial aviation, space and defense applications. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first year of ownership."
Outlook
In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue, driven by the impact of recent acquisitions, higher sales into fast growth end markets, and realization of pricing initiatives. On a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin, benefiting from higher revenue and realization of productivity actions, partially offset by higher tariff costs and targeted investments in selling, marketing, and R&D.
Third Quarter Segment Operating Performance
Electronics (54% of sales; 68% of segment adjusted operating income)
3Q25
3Q24
% Change
Electronics ($M)
Revenue
111.3
80.4
38.4 %
GAAP Operating Income
25.5
15.7
62.2 %
GAAP Operating Margin %
22.9
19.5
Adjusted Operating Income*
33.2
17.9
85.4 %
Adjusted Operating Margin %*
29.8
22.2
* Excludes the amortization of acquired backlog, the step-up of inventory to fair value, and acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets
Revenue increased approximately $30.9 million or 38.4% year-on-year, reflecting a 48.1% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by an organic decline of 8.9% and a 0.8% impact from foreign currency. The organic decline was due to continued softness in the automotive end markets in Europe and North America and in general industrial end markets. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $15.3 million or 85.4% year-on-year due to the contribution from the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition, productivity initiatives and product mix, partially offset by lower core volume.
The segment had a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.98 in the fiscal third quarter, with orders of approximately $109 million. Orders in Electronics core business remained flat sequentially with a continued increase in demand in the electrical grid end market served by Amran/Narayan Group.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue and similar to slightly higher adjusted operating margin, primarily driven by contributions from the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition, higher sales into fast growth end markets, and price realization, partially offset by higher tariff costs and continued strategic growth investments.
Engraving (14% of sales; 7% of segment adjusted operating income)
3Q25
3Q24
% Change
Engraving ($M)
Revenue
30.6
36.3
-15.7 %
GAAP Operating Income
3.1
6.3
-51.2 %
GAAP Operating Margin %
10.0
17.2
Adjusted Operating Income*
3.4
6.7
-48.8 %
Adjusted Operating Margin %*
11.2
18.4
* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets
Revenue decreased approximately $5.7 million or 15.7% year-on-year reflecting a 12.6% organic decline, primarily due to continued softness in North America from delays in new platform rollouts, and a foreign currency impact of 3.1%. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $3.3 million or 48.8% year-on-year due to the lower revenue. Operating deleverage was partially offset by the realization of previously announced productivity initiatives and restructuring actions.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue and moderately higher adjusted operating margin due to more favorable project timing in Asia, slightly improved demand in North America and Europe, and realization of previously announced restructuring actions.
Scientific (9% of sales; 8% of segment adjusted operating income)
3Q25
3Q24
% Change
Scientific ($M)
Revenue
18.3
16.9
8.1 %
GAAP Operating Income
3.9
4.9
-20.4 %
GAAP Operating Margin %
21.3
28.9
Adjusted Operating Income*
4.1
5.1
-19.7 %
Adjusted Operating Margin %*
22.6
30.4
* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets
Revenue increased approximately $1.4 million or 8.1% year-on-year reflecting a 16.1% benefit from the Custom Biogenic Systems acquisition, partially offset by organic decline of 8.0%, mostly due to lower demand from academic and research institutions that were impacted by NIH funding cuts. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $1.0 million or 19.7% year-on-year due to organic decline partially offset by contribution from the acquisition.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly lower revenue and adjusted operating margin due to soft demand from academic and research institutions affected by NIH funding cuts and higher tariff costs.
Engineering Technologies (13% of sales; 10% of segment adjusted operating income)
3Q25
3Q24
% Change
Engineering Technologies ($M)
Revenue
27.4
20.1
36.2 %
GAAP Operating Income
3.4
3.5
-3.0 %
GAAP Operating Margin %
12.5
17.5
Adjusted Operating Income*
5.1
3.5
44.3 %
Adjusted Operating Margin %*
18.6
17.5
* Excludes the amortization of acquired backlog, the step-up of inventory to fair value, and acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets
Revenue increased approximately $7.3 million or 36.2% year-on-year reflecting a 26.3% benefit from the recent McStarlite acquisition and organic growth of 9.9%, driven by more favorable project timing in the space end market and growth in sales from new products. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $1.6 million or 44.3% year-on-year reflecting the contribution from the recent acquisition and higher volume.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar to slightly higher revenue and similar adjusted operating margin.
Specialty Solutions (10% of sales; 7% of segment adjusted operating income)
3Q25
3Q24
% Change
Specialty Solutions ($M)
Revenue
20.2
23.5
-13.9 %
Operating Income
3.3
4.7
-29.8 %
Operating Margin %
16.2
19.9
Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $3.3 million or 13.9% year-on-year, reflecting general market softness in the Display Merchandising business and in the Hydraulics business. Operating income decreased approximately $1.4 million or 29.8% year-on-year due to lower volume.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue and operating margin.
Capital Allocation
- Interest: In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, the Company expects interest expense to be approximately $9 million.
- Share Repurchase: During the fiscal third quarter of 2025, the Company didn't repurchase shares. There was approximately $28 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal third quarter 2025.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal third quarter 2025, the Company's capital expenditures were $6.1 million compared to $5.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The Company expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures between $25 million and $30 million. Capital expenditures were $20.3 million in fiscal 2024.
- Dividend: On April 24, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an approximately 6.7% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of $ 470.4 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million at the end of fiscal third quarter 2024. Net (cash) debt for the third quarter of 2025 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $580.2 million and cash and equivalents of $109.8 million.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $9.6 million compared to $24.4 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $3.5 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $19.3 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024.
Standex International Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
207,780
177,267
$
568,058
$
540,441
Cost of sales
125,350
108,977
344,108
327,853
Gross profit
82,430
68,290
223,950
212,588
Selling, general and administrative expenses
47,564
39,719
130,796
122,466
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
-
-
(274)
Restructuring costs
1,976
4,037
3,982
7,303
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,485
2,045
9,965
6,159
Acquisition related costs
2,152
537
20,392
2,233
Other operating (income) expense, net
-
110
-
110
Income from operations
26,253
21,842
58,815
74,591
Interest expense
8,363
949
14,915
3,244
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
309
627
1,171
1,805
Total
8,672
1,576
16,086
5,049
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
17,581
20,266
42,729
69,542
Provision for income taxes
(5,197)
4,327
475
15,639
Net income from continuing operations
22,778
15,939
42,254
53,903
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(52)
(141)
(56)
(420)
Net income
22,726
15,798
42,198
53,483
Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
846
-
1,264
-
Net income attributable to Standex International
$
21,880
$
15,798
$
40,934
$
53,483
Basic earnings per share:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(0.01)
-
(0.03)
Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International
$
1.83
$
1.34
$
3.44
$
4.55
Diluted earnings per share:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(0.02)
-
(0.04)
Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International
$
1.81
$
1.33
$
3.41
$
4.50
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
11,986
11,772
11,906
11,764
Diluted
12,059
11,849
11,997
11,876
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
109,810
154,203
Accounts receivable, net
169,876
121,365
Inventories
119,966
87,106
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
87,239
67,421
Total current assets
486,891
430,095
Property, plant, equipment, net
146,666
134,963
Intangible assets, net
226,823
78,673
Goodwill
610,740
281,283
Deferred tax asset
16,633
17,450
Operating lease right-of-use asset
43,314
37,078
Other non-current assets
23,489
25,515
Total non-current assets
1,067,665
574,962
Total assets
$
1,554,556
$
1,005,057
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
76,488
63,364
Accrued liabilities
59,414
56,698
Income taxes payable
7,168
7,503
Total current liabilities
143,070
127,565
Long-term debt
579,406
148,876
Operating lease long-term liabilities
36,611
30,725
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
80,969
76,388
Total non-current liabilities
696,986
255,989
Redeemable non-controlling interest
27,573
-
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
41,976
41,976
Additional paid-in capital
135,241
106,193
Retained earnings
1,115,862
1,086,277
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(177,832)
(182,956)
Treasury shares
(428,320)
(429,987)
Total stockholders' equity
686,927
621,503
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity
$
1,554,556
$
1,005,057
Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
42,198
53,483
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(56)
(420)
Income from continuing operations
42,254
53,903
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,310
21,146
Stock-based compensation
7,878
8,524
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
(401)
895
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
(274)
Contributions to defined benefit plans
(6,153)
(8,506)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(32,675)
(11,079)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
36,213
64,609
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
(42)
(497)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
36,171
64,112
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(19,762)
(13,765)
Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(477,381)
(47,696)
Proceeds from the sale of business
-
7,774
Other investing activities
3,800
(270)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(493,343)
(53,957)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings
792,313
-
Payments of debt
(362,109)
(25,000)
Activity under share-based payment plans
2,019
1,325
Purchase of treasury stock
(9,582)
(31,781)
Cash dividends paid
(11,197)
(10,375)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
411,443
(65,831)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,336
(1,231)
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(44,393)
(56,907)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
154,203
195,706
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
109,810
$
138,799
Standex International Corporation
Selected Segment Data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Sales
Electronics
$
111,283
$
80,431
$
284,939
$
241,538
Engraving
30,585
36,297
95,402
117,936
Scientific
18,292
16,925
54,462
51,410
Engineering Technologies
27,375
20,098
70,555
58,205
Specialty Solutions
20,245
23,516
62,700
71,352
Total
$
207,780
$
177,267
$
568,058
$
540,441
Income from operations
Electronics
$
25,471
$
15,700
$
59,918
$
47,884
Engraving
3,058
6,260
13,004
22,765
Scientific
3,895
4,896
13,362
14,074
Engineering Technologies
3,417
3,524
11,120
9,946
Specialty Solutions
3,278
4,668
10,388
14,250
Restructuring
(1,976)
(4,037)
(3,982)
(7,303)
Gain (loss) on sale of business
-
-
-
274
Acquisition related costs
(2,152)
(537)
(20,392)
(2,233)
Corporate
(8,738)
(8,522)
(24,603)
(24,956)
Other operating income (expense), net
-
(110)
-
(110)
Total
$
26,253
$
21,842
$
58,815
$
74,591
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:
Net Sales
$
207,780
$
177,267
17.2 %
$
568,058
$
540,441
5.1 %
Income from operations, as reported
$
26,253
$
21,842
20.2 %
$
58,815
$
74,591
-21.2 %
Income from operations margin
12.6 %
12.3 %
10.4 %
13.8 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
1,976
4,037
3,982
7,303
Acquisition-related costs
2,152
537
20,392
2,233
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,485
2,045
9,965
6,159
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
-
-
(274)
Environmental remediation
-
110
-
110
Purchase accounting expenses
5,479
818
11,676
1,463
Adjusted income from operations
$
40,345
$
29,389
37.3 %
$
104,830
$
91,585
14.5 %
Adjusted income from operations margin
19.4 %
16.6 %
18.5 %
16.9 %
Interest and other income (expense), net
(8,672)
(1,576)
(16,086)
(5,049)
Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities
-
591
554
309
Provision for income taxes
5,197
(4,327)
(475)
(15,639)
Discrete and other tax items
(9,321)
-
(8,946)
100
Tax impact of above adjustments
(3,173)
(1,794)
(10,314)
(3,953)
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted
24,375
22,283
9.4 %
69,563
67,353
3.3 %
Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
846
-
1,264
-
Net income attributable to Standex International, as adjusted
$
23,530
$
22,283
5.6 %
$
68,299
$
67,353
1.4 %
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported
$
22,778
$
15,939
42.9 %
$
42,254
$
53,903
Net income from continuing operations margin
11.0 %
9.0 %
7.4 %
10.0 %
Add back:
Provision for income taxes
(5,197)
4,327
475
15,639
Interest expense
8,363
949
14,915
3,244
Depreciation and amortization
9,744
7,177
25,310
21,146
EBITDA
$
35,688
$
28,392
25.7 %
$
82,954
$
93,932
-11.7 %
EBITDA Margin
17.2 %
16.0 %
14.6 %
17.4 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
1,976
4,037
3,982
7,303
Acquisition-related costs
2,152
537
20,392
2,233
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
-
-
(274)
Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities
-
591
-
309
Environmental remediation
-
110
-
110
Purchase accounting expenses
5,479
818
11,676
1,463
Adjusted EBITDA
$
45,295
$
34,485
31.3 %
$
119,004
$
105,076
13.3 %
21.8 %
19.5 %
20.9 %
19.4 %
Free operating cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported
$
9,551
$
24,442
$
36,213
$
64,609
Less: Capital expenditures
(6,072)
(5,178)
(19,762)
(13,765)
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
3,479
$
19,264
$
16,451
$
50,844
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
% Change
Diluted earnings per share from net income attributable to
$
1.81
$
1.35
34.4 %
$
3.41
$
4.54
-24.8 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
0.13
0.26
0.25
0.48
Acquisition-related costs
0.14
0.04
1.36
0.14
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.29
0.13
0.63
0.40
Gain on bargain purchase
-
-
-
-
Litigation (settlement refund) charge
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on sale of business
-
-
-
(0.02)
Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities
-
0.04
0.04
0.02
Environmental remediation
-
0.01
-
0.01
Discrete tax items
(0.77)
-
(0.74)
0.01
Purchase accounting expenses
0.35
0.05
0.74
0.09
Diluted earnings per share from net income attributeable
$
1.95
$
1.88
3.6 %
$
5.69
$
5.67
0.3 %
