The Dow Chemical Company: Dow completes $121MM sale of Telone soil fumigation product line

Finanznachrichten News
  • Transaction enables the Company to further focus on core, high-value downstream markets
  • Proceeds will be used to support Dow's balanced capital allocation approach

MIDLAND, Mich., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today the completion of the sale of Telone, a soil fumigation product to TriCal Soil Solutions, Inc., a leading distributor and applicator of soil fumigation products. This transaction is consistent with Dow's best-owner mindset strategy of focusing on its core operations.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of this divestiture, a move that aligns with Dow's strategy to focus on its core, downstream markets," said Marco ten Bruggencate, president of Dow's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure operating segment. "The Telone product line will benefit from focused investments to capitalize on growth in the agricultural market segments it serves."

The transaction value is $121 million or approximately 10x 2024 Operating EBITDA.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glynna Mayers
Dow
[email protected]

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
