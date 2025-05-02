LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L) on Friday said that its first-quarter revenues were modestly lower from last year on an organic constant currency or OCC basis. However, orders were higher with all segments reporting growth.The company added that in spite of macroeconomic uncertainty, it reaffirms its outlook for progress in 2025 on an OCC basis, supported by a healthy order book and favorable market conditions.In its trading update for the first quarter, the British industrial flow control company said that revenues were weak, in line with expectations, due to order book phasing and a strong comparator in the first quarter of last year.The order intake for the period was up by a mid-single digit percentage from the same quarter last year on an OCC basis. The company added that the water & power segment saw the strongest increase, and demand from the LNG liquefaction sector was higher than the year-ago period.During the first quarter, there was a good cash performance and the 44 million pounds acquisition of Noah Actuation was completed on March 12. Net cash as on March-end was 91.2 million pounds, compared to 125.3 million pounds in December 2024.Rotork said that its order trends and customer activity were stable, with the April performance in-line with expectations.The company will report its half-yearly results on August 5.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX