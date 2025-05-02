CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 1-month high of 1.7595 against the euro and a 1-month high of 93.48 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7689 and 92.86, respectively.Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8873 and nearly a 3-week high of 1.0825 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.8843 and 1.0800, respectively.The aussie edged up to 0.6424 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6385.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.70 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the loonie, 1.09 against the kiwi and 0.65 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX