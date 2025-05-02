Anzeige
Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09
Stuttgart
02.05.25
08:19 Uhr
0,056 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.05.2025 10:33 Uhr
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Requisition of General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Requisition of General Meeting 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Requisition of General Meeting 
02-May-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU 
EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310 
 
2 May 2025 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Requisition of General Meeting 
 
(Aquis Stock Exchange: SNOX) 
 
The board of the directors of the Company (the "Board") yesterday received a letter of requisition ("Requisition") to 
call a general meeting of the Company ("GM") dated 30 April 2025 from its shareholders, Venture Finance Limited and 
Malcolm Jordan (the "Requisitioners"). 
 
The Requisitioners hold in aggregate more than 5% of the ordinary share capital of the Company and the Requisition is 
in a form which appears to comply with section 303 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The Board is seeking 
confirmation from its legal advisers that the Requisition has been made in accordance with the Act, but it anticipates 
that a GM will be called as a result of the Requisition. 
 
The Requisition requires the directors of the Company to convene a GM to consider ordinary shareholder resolutions to 
remove Joe McTaggart (Chief Executive) and Ross Taylor (Non-Executive), as directors of the Company and appoint Mark 
Taylor (the director and controlling shareholder of Ventura Finance Limited) to the Board. In addition, the Requisition 
includes a resolution to not proceed with the proposed withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market that was announced on 29 
April 2025. 
 
In accordance with the Act, the Company is required to call a GM to consider this resolution within 21 days of receipt 
of the Requisition and to provide for the GM to be held not more than 28 days after the date of the notice of such 
meeting. As set out in the announcement of 29 April 2025, it is already the Company's intention to call a GM within 
that timescale to propose: 
 
   -- Withdraw the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") from admission to trading on 
  the AQSE Growth Market; 
   -- Re-register as a private limited company; and 
   -- Adopt new articles of association. 
 
The Board is therefore minded to incorporate the resolutions included in the Requisition into the existing proposed GM, 
putting them to shareholders prior to the resolutions set out in the announcement of 29 April 2025. 
 
The Board do not believe that the proposed resolutions included in the Requisition are in the interests of the Company 
or its shareholders as a whole. 
 
Shareholders are advised to take no action at this time. The Board will provide an update in due course. 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, contact: 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                         0333 700 7171 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve   020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 386011 
EQS News ID:  2129176 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2129176&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
