Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

Finanznachrichten News

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:2 May 2025

Name of applicant:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

Period of return:

From:

31 October 2024

To:

1 May 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

946,657

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR 20.6.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

946,657

Name of contact:

Alison Vincent - Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 203 709 2481

Email:

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


