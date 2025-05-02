ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate increased marginally in March from a nearly 18-year low in February, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.0 percent in March, as expected, from 5.9 percent in February.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.The number of unemployed people increased by 32,000 to 1.555 million in March compared to the previous month.Data also showed that the employment rate stood at 63.0 percent in March, unchanged since February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX