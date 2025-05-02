BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone annual inflation remained stable in April, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday.The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in April, the same pace of increase as seen in March. Prices were expected to climb at a slower pace of 2.1 percent.Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco increased more-than-expected to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 2.5 percent.Within the main components, services showed the highest annual increase of 3.9 percent. This was followed by a 3.0 percent rise in food, alcohol and tobacco prices. At the same time, non-energy industrial goods prices posted a steady increase of 0.6 percent.Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices worsened to 3.5 percent from 1.0 percent in the previous month.On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.6 percent, data showed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX