WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to Fluor of $241 million compared to net income of $59 million, prior year. Loss per share was $1.42 compared to profit of $0.34. The company noted that equity method earnings included $477 million in mark-to-market losses on investment in NuScale, and a positive adjustment of $84 million to reflect the settlement of a claim on an infrastructure project completed over 12 years ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $155 million, up 76% from a year ago. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.73 from $0.47. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $4.0 billion, up 7% from last year.The company maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $575 to $675 million and adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.75 per share.Shares of Fluor Corporation are up 5% in pre-market trade on Friday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX