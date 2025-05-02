BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The Swiss franc rose to a 10-day high of 0.9312 against the euro and a 9-day high of 1.0921 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9384 and 1.1043, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc advanced to a 3-day high of 0.8207 and nearly a 3-week high of 176.18 from early lows of 0.8319 and 175.15, respectively.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the euro, 1.07 against the pound, 0.80 against the greenback and 178.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX