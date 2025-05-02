WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers have successfully conducted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Thursday to complete station upgrades.After spending 5 hours and 44 minutes outside the space station, they concluded the spacewalk at 2:49 p.m. ET.It was the third spacewalk for McClain and the first for Ayers, and the 275th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades, NASA said.McClain and Ayers completed their primary objectives, including relocating a space station communications antenna and the initial mounting bracket installation steps for an IROSA that will arrive on a future SpaceX commercial resupply services mission.Additionally, the astronauts completed a pair of get ahead tasks, including installing a jumper cable to provide power from the P6 truss to the International Space Station's Russian segment and another to remove bolts from a micrometeoroid cover.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX