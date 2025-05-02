Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures' AI Data Center Sites Favorably Positioned on Major U.S. Fiber Route

IEA Predicts AI Data Centers Will Account for Half of U.S. Electricity Demand Growth

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is capitalizing on its strategic positioning along a main U.S. fiber 'superhighway' route to fast-track the development of its AI Modular Data Center project in Oklahoma.

JEV's management considers its strategically located, fiber-connected energy infrastructure and access to low-cost natural gas as key advantages in providing high-performance, scalable solutions to meet the rising demands of the AI and energy sectors.





An April 2025 International Energy Agency (IEA) report projects that AI data centers will account for half of the U.S. electricity demand growth, surpassing the combined electricity consumption of aluminum, steel, cement, chemicals, and other energy-intensive industries by 2030.

Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV, commented: "Locating our modular data centers directly on the fiber backbone gives us a speed and efficiency advantage, while our abundant energy resources allow us to offer reliable, cost-effective AI compute power. Our modular data center design enables rapid deployment and expansion, providing the flexibility and performance demanded by next-generation AI workloads."



Jericho recently partnered with AT&T to deploy a minimum of 10Gbps of fiber optic connectivity at its initial Modular High Performance AI Data Center site. This installation leverages advanced data transfer protocols and is engineered to scale beyond 100Gbps to meet future demand.

About Jericho Energy Ventures



Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge modular AI data centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets.



JEV is also driving the clean hydrogen energy transition. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers patented zero-emission boiler and burner systems for commercial and industrial heat and steam applications. We also hold a significant minority stake and a board position in California Catalysts (formerly H2U Technologies), a leading innovator in electrolysis materials.



At JEV, our mission is clear: to innovate relentlessly, optimize energy resources, and power tomorrow's breakthroughs, one bold step at a time.



