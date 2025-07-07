Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures and M2 Development Solutions, LLC Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate U.S. AI Data Center Expansion

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), dated July 6, 2025, with M2 Development Solutions ("M2") to form a strategic partnership. This collaboration will integrate M2's large, gigawatt-scale sites into Jericho's growing AI data center portfolio.

This partnership significantly expands Jericho's U.S. footprint beyond its Oklahoma asset base, incorporating M2's high-capacity sites in Ohio and Nevada. The initial sites include:

Ohio - 400 Acres with access to Utility Power and on-site Natural Gas feed Power generation assets

Nevada - 3,700 Acres with access to Utility Power, on-site Geothermal power, on-site solar power, and on-site Natural Gas feed Power generation assets

Together, JEV and M2 are well-positioned to meet the rapidly increasing demand for scalable, high-performance infrastructure optimized for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across the United States.

"Our partnership with M2 is a transformative step in executing our AI data center strategy," said Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures. "Integrating M2's gigawatt-scale sites accelerates our ability to deliver scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure for modern AI workloads. With the proven leadership of COL (Ret.) Mark Schonberg and Mark Vogel, we are poised to meet the surging AI compute demand across key U.S. markets."

About M2 Development Solutions, LLC

M2 is co-led by Col. (Ret.) Mark Schonberg and Mark Vogel, bringing extensive expertise to the partnership:

Col. (Ret.) Mark Schonberg is a 30-year U.S. Army veteran and a seasoned infrastructure leader. His deep expertise spans IT services, cybersecurity, and data center development. Throughout his military career, he held senior positions including Cyber Capabilities Development and Integration Director for the U.S. Army and CIO/G6 at Army Cyber Command. He also played a key role in the IT and C4I build-out for the $16 billion Yongsan Relocation Program in South Korea. Since retiring in 2020, Col. Schonberg has continued to lead in the private sector, focusing on data center infrastructure, renewable energy, and smart city solutions.

Mark Vogel is a seasoned real estate development leader with over 40 years of experience delivering transformative commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects, including the $400M Bowie Town Center (375-acre mixed-use, MD) and high-rise student housing near the University of Maryland in College Park. Known for his strategic vision and collaborative approach, he now leads cutting-edge data center developments to meet surging demand for high-performance digital infrastructure across the U.S. Drawing on deep expertise in land planning, community engagement, and infrastructure delivery, Mark drives sustainable, high-impact projects that reshape communities and power the digital economy. His philanthropic work includes founding the "Give a Dam" campaign in Burkina Faso through Africare, two years in the Peace Corps in Liberia, and leading the Greater Oxon Hill CDC to advance housing, health, and economic opportunity in communities in Maryland. He also spent over a decade fundraising for Mission of Love Charities, supporting food security, housing, mental health, and workforce development for vulnerable populations.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets.

JEV is also driving the clean hydrogen energy transition through its portfolio of hydrogen solutions including Hydrogen Technologies, ETNA Solutions and California Catalysts.

At JEV, our mission is clear: to innovate relentlessly, optimize energy resources, and power tomorrow's breakthroughs, one bold step at a time.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/jericho-energy-ventures-and-m2-development-solutions-llc-form-strategic-partners-1046234