Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $15.6 million, or $0.15 per share

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $15.6 million, or $0.15 per share Adjusted EBITDAre : $72.9 million, increased 11.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024

: $72.9 million, increased 11.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.51, increased 15.9% compared to the first quarter of 2024

$0.51, increased 15.9% compared to the first quarter of 2024 Same-Property Occupancy: 69.3%, increased 180 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024

69.3%, increased 180 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 Same-Property ADR: $272.41, increased 3.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024

$272.41, increased 3.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024 Same-Property RevPAR: $188.73, increased 6.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

$188.73, increased 6.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA : $79.3 million, increased 10.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

: $79.3 million, increased 10.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 27.4%, increased 42 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.

27.4%, increased 42 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. Transaction Activity: In March, the Company acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million.

In March, the Company acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million. Financing Activity: In January, the Company drew on its delayed draw $100 million term loan commitment.

In January, the Company drew on its delayed draw $100 million term loan commitment. Dividends: The Company increased its first quarter dividend by 17% to $0.14 per share for stockholders of record on March 31, 2025.

The Company increased its first quarter dividend by 17% to $0.14 per share for stockholders of record on March 31, 2025. Capital Markets Activities: The Company repurchased a total of 2,733,149 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $13.09 per share for a total consideration of approximately $35.8 million.

"Our portfolio performance in the first quarter exceeded expectations and led to nearly 12% growth in Adjusted EBITDAre and nearly 16% growth in Adjusted FFO per share, as compared to the same period in 2024," said Marcel Verbaas, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia. "One-third of our assets achieved double-digit percentage RevPAR growth led by the newly transformed Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort which continues to ramp up as expected. Positive top-line performance continued into April, with RevPAR estimated to have increased approximately 3.4%, as compared to April of last year."

"Due to the heightened macroeconomic uncertainty over the last two months, we are taking a more tempered view of the remainder of the year and have slightly reduced our expectations for full-year revenue and earnings growth, despite the first quarter's outperformance," continued Mr. Verbaas. "While we believe we are well-positioned to weather various economic environments, with a curated portfolio, strong balance sheet, and nimble management team, we have prudently reduced both our G&A and capital expenditure expenses. We continue to work with our hotel operator teams to be even more disciplined in managing property-level expenses as well."

"We have completed two transactions over the last two months, further improving the quality of our portfolio and reflecting prudent capital allocation," said Mr. Verbaas. "In March, we acquired the fee simple interest in the land at Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. This $25 million purchase improves our optionality and flexibility for this hotel. Just as important, at the portfolio level, all but one of our hotels is now owned fee simple, thereby minimizing portfolio value diminution due to ground lease expiration or rent escalation. In April, we sold Fairmont Dallas for $111 million, avoiding a costly and disruptive near-term renovation. Our ownership period's unlevered IRR of 11.3% is especially strong considering the impact of the pandemic on cash flow from 2020 to 2021. I am proud of our team's hard work getting these beneficial transactions across the finish line, especially given the recent volatility across markets."

"We continue to expect that our premium, high-quality branded portfolio will show meaningful growth and appreciation in the years ahead. As a testament to that view, we meaningfully increased our quarterly dividend, and we repurchased 2.7% of our outstanding shares during the quarter," concluded Mr. Verbaas.

Operating Results

The Company's results include the following:



Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Change

($ amounts in thousands, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15,585

$ 8,534

82.6 % Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.15

$ 0.08

87.5 %











Same-Property Number of Hotels(1) 31

31

- Same-Property Number of Rooms(1)(5) 9,413

9,408

5 Same-Property Occupancy(1) 69.3 %

67.5 %

180 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 272.41

$ 263.03

3.6 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 188.73

$ 177.50

6.3 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)(2) $ 79,274

$ 71,709

10.5 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)(2) 27.4 %

27.0 %

42 bps











Total Portfolio Number of Hotels(3) 31

32

(1) Total Portfolio Number of Rooms(3)(5) 9,413

9,515

(102) Total Portfolio RevPAR(4) $ 188.73

$ 176.86

6.7 %











Adjusted EBITDAre(2) $ 72,942

$ 65,251

11.8 % Adjusted FFO(2) $ 52,060

$ 45,498

14.4 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(2) $ 0.51

$ 0.44

15.9 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and tables later in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations from net income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin. 3. As of end of periods presented. 4. Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold or acquired for the actual period of ownership by the Company. 5. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total outstanding debt of approximately $1.4 billion with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.67%. The Company had approximately $113 million of cash and cash equivalents, including hotel working capital, and full availability on its revolving line of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $613 million as of March 31, 2025. In addition, the Company held approximately $70 million of restricted cash and escrows at the end of the first quarter.

In January, the Company exercised the $100 million delayed draw feature on its term loan, with a portion of the proceeds directed to repay the then outstanding balance on the revolving line of credit and the remainder held on the Company's balance sheet. As a result, the full $325 million term loan is outstanding and the $500 million revolving line of credit is fully undrawn.

Capital Markets

In the quarter, the Company repurchased 2,733,149 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $13.09 per share for a total consideration of approximately $35.8 million. The Company currently has $82.1 million in capacity remaining under its repurchase authorization. The Company did not issue any shares of its common stock through its At-The-Market ("ATM") program in the quarter and had $200 million of remaining availability as of March 31, 2025.

Transactions

In March, the Company acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million. Prior to this transaction, the Company owned the hotel subject to a ground lease that was due to expire in 2035 with renewal options to 2084 subject to fair market value adjustments. The ground lease provided for a combination of base and percentage rent that amounted to $1.4 million in 2024 and $2.1 million in 2018, the hotel's peak performance year during the Company's ownership period. As a result of potential increases in the hotel's revenues as the market recovers and a fair market value adjustment in 2035 as set forth in the lease, ground rent expense could have increased substantially in future years.

As previously disclosed, subsequent to quarter end, the Company sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111.0 million, or approximately $203,670 per key. The sale price represented a 8.6x multiple and a 10.0% capitalization rate on the property's Hotel EBITDA and Net Operating Income for the twelve months ended February 28, 2025, respectively. These transaction price metrics are exclusive of an estimated $80 million of near-term capital expenditures. Net proceeds from the sale will be utilized for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayments, potential acquisitions consistent with the Company's strategy, and/or share repurchases under the Company's existing authorization.

Capital Expenditures

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company invested $32.4 million in portfolio improvements, inclusive of capital expenditures related to the substantial completion of the transformative renovation of Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort.

During the first quarter, the Company completed the expansion of the Arizona Ballroom and the renovation of certain premium suites and casitas at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort. Certain exterior projects, including a parking lot renovation, will be completed during 2025.

The Company is reevaluating all capital projects initially planned for 2025 in light of reciprocal and retaliatory tariffs which may have a significant impact on the cost of goods sourced from outside of the United States. At this time, the Company has elected to defer until a later date the guest rooms renovations at Andaz Napa and The Ritz-Carlton, Denver that were planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company has eliminated infrastructure and other work planned at Fairmont Dallas in light of the sale of the hotel.

The Company plans on continuing with select upgrades to guest rooms and public areas at a number of properties including Fairmont Pittsburgh, Renaissance Atlanta Waverly, Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront, Marriott Dallas Downtown, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, and Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel. These projects will be done based on hotel seasonality and are expected to result in minimal disruption. In addition, the Company expects to perform infrastructure and façade upgrades at approximately nine hotels throughout the year.

Current Full Year 2025 Outlook and Guidance

The Company has updated its full year 2025 outlook. The range below reflects the Company's limited visibility in forecasting due to macroeconomic uncertainty and is based on the current economic environment and does not take into account any unanticipated impacts to the business or operations. Furthermore, this guidance includes transactions completed in year-to-date 2025 but assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances, or share and/or senior note repurchases. The Same-Property (30 Hotel) RevPAR change shown excludes the recently sold Fairmont Dallas and includes all hotels owned as of May 2, 2025.



Current Full Year 2025

Guidance

Variance to Prior

Guidance

Low End High End

Low End High End

($ in millions, except stats and per share data) Net Income $43 $69

$34 $40 Same-Property (30 Hotel) RevPAR Change (vs. 2024)(1) 2.50 % 6.50 %

(1.00) % - % Adjusted EBITDAre $235 $261

$(9) $(3) Adjusted FFO $152 $178

$(9) $(3) Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share $1.50 $1.75

$(0.05) $0.01 Capital Expenditures $75 $85

$(25) $(25)





1. Prior guidance based upon Same-Property (31 Hotel) portfolio, including Fairmont Dallas.

Current full year 2025 guidance is inclusive of the following assumptions:

A net decrease of approximately $4 million to Adjusted EBITDAre as a result of transactions completed in March and April, inclusive of expected interest income from net proceeds

Capital expenditures are expected to have minimal disruption to revenues. Final capital expenditures related to the transformative renovation of Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort are included in guidance.

General and administrative expense of approximately $23 million, excluding non-cash share-based compensation - a decrease of $1 million from prior guidance

Interest expense of approximately $81 million, excluding non-cash loan related costs - an increase of $1 million from prior guidance

Income tax expense of approximately $2 million - a decrease of $1 million from prior guidance

101.6 million weighted-average diluted shares/units - a decrease of 2.2 million shares/units from prior guidance

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428, access code 145868. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.xeniareit.com. A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 30 hotels and resorts comprising 8,868 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Fairmont, Kimpton, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets: (Unaudited)



Investment properties:





Land $ 472,648

$ 455,907 Buildings and other improvements 3,122,572

3,188,885 Total $ 3,595,220

$ 3,644,792 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,056,791)

(1,053,971) Net investment properties $ 2,538,429

$ 2,590,821 Cash and cash equivalents 112,564

78,201 Restricted cash and escrows 69,504

65,381 Accounts and rents receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 34,078

25,758 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,854

4,856 Deferred tax assets 5,299

5,345 Other assets 57,530

61,254 Assets held for sale 67,283

- Total assets $ 2,889,541

$ 2,831,616 Liabilities:





Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs $ 1,424,037

$ 1,334,703 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 110,968

102,896 Distributions payable 14,363

12,566 Other liabilities 83,816

101,118 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 8,062

- Total liabilities $ 1,641,246

$ 1,551,283 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 98,703,136 and

101,310,135 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively $ 987

$ 1,013 Additional paid in capital 1,886,107

1,921,006 Accumulated other comprehensive income 432

925 Accumulated distributions in excess of net earnings (678,153)

(679,841) Total Company stockholders' equity $ 1,209,373

$ 1,243,103 Non-controlling interests 38,922

37,230 Total equity $ 1,248,295

$ 1,280,333 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,889,541

$ 2,831,616

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenues:





Rooms revenues $ 159,866

$ 153,124 Food and beverage revenues 104,699

92,773 Other revenues 24,362

21,591 Total revenues $ 288,927

$ 267,488 Expenses:





Rooms expenses 39,322

38,193 Food and beverage expenses 66,527

60,480 Other direct expenses 6,721

6,087 Other indirect expenses 71,013

67,633 Management and franchise fees 11,964

10,633 Total hotel operating expenses $ 195,547

$ 183,026 Depreciation and amortization 33,192

31,964 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 13,729

13,493 Ground lease expense 831

786 General and administrative expenses 8,911

10,258 Gain on business interruption insurance -

(745) Other operating expenses 853

830 Impairment and other losses -

250 Total expenses $ 253,063

$ 239,862 Operating income $ 35,864

$ 27,626 Other income 2,564

2,427 Interest expense (21,051)

(20,358) Net income before income taxes $ 17,377

$ 9,695 Income tax expense (870)

(728) Net income $ 16,507

$ 8,967 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (922)

(433) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15,585

$ 8,534

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income - Continued For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Basic and diluted income per share:

Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.15

$ 0.08 Weighted-average number of common shares (basic) 100,674,498

101,959,418 Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted) 101,125,212

102,364,928







Comprehensive income:





Net income $ 16,507

$ 8,967 Other comprehensive income:





Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate derivative instruments (224)

2,259 Reclassification adjustment for amounts recognized in net income (interest expense) (285)

(1,132)

$ 15,998

$ 10,094 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (906)

(518) Comprehensive income attributable to the Company $ 15,092

$ 9,576

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures to be useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, operating profit, cash from operations, or any other operating performance measure as prescribed per GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in many industries and is defined as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes (including income taxes applicable to sale of assets) and depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to investors in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results, even though EBITDA does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions and, along with FFO and Adjusted FFO, is used by management in the annual budget process for compensation programs.

The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as EBITDA plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including gains or losses on change of control, plus impairments of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre to exclude the impact of non-controlling interests in consolidated entities other than its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company also adjusts EBITDAre for certain additional items such as depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets, terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, and other costs it believes do not represent recurring operations and are not indicative of the performance of its underlying hotel property entities. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to all common stock and unit holders. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders provides investors with another useful financial measure in evaluating and facilitating comparison of operating performance between periods and between REITs that report similar measures.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin

Same-Property hotel data includes the actual operating results for all hotels owned as of the end of the reporting period. The Company then adjusts the Same-Property hotel data for comparability purposes by including pre-acquisition operating results of asset(s) acquired during the period, which provides investors a basis for understanding the acquisition(s) historical operating trends and seasonality. The pre-acquisition operating results for the comparable period are obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel(s) during the acquisition due diligence process and have not been audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The Company further adjusts the Same-Property hotel data to remove dispositions during the respective reporting periods, and, in certain cases, hotels that are not fully open due to significant renovation, re-positioning, or disruption or whose room counts have materially changed during either the current or prior year as these historical operating results are not indicative of or expected to be comparable to the operating performance of the hotel portfolio on a prospective basis.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA represents net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate-level costs and expenses, (5) terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, and (6) certain state and local excise taxes resulting from ownership structure. The Company believes that Same-Property Hotel EBITDA provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate hotel operating performance excluding the impact of capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), income taxes, and corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and terminated transaction costs). The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of its hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies that operate our business on a property-level basis. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Same-Property Hotel EBITDA by Same-Property Total Revenues.

As a result of these adjustments the Same-Property hotel data presented does not represent the Company's total revenues, expenses, operating profit or net income and should not be used to evaluate performance as a whole. Management compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of operating performance. Our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income include such amounts, all of which should be considered by investors when evaluating our performance.

We include Same-Property hotel data as supplemental information for investors. Management believes that providing Same-Property hotel data is useful to investors because it represents comparable operations for our portfolio as it exists at the end of the respective reporting periods presented, which allows investors and management to evaluate the period-to-period performance of our hotels and facilitates comparisons with other hotel REITs and hotel owners. In particular, these measures assist management and investors in distinguishing whether increases or decreases in revenues and/or expenses are due to growth or decline of operations at Same-Property hotels or from other factors, such as the effect of acquisitions or dispositions.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, as amended in the 2018 Restatement White Paper, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding real estate-related depreciation, amortization and impairments, gains or losses from sales of real estate, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, similar adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and consolidated variable interest entities, and items classified by GAAP as extraordinary. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding operating performance by excluding the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales for real estate, impairments of real estate assets, extraordinary items and the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser significance in evaluating current performance. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs, even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. The calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the Nareit definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with Nareit guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing Xenia to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders, which includes its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders.

The Company further adjusts FFO for certain additional items that are not in Nareit's definition of FFO such as terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of debt origination costs and share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, and other items we believe do not represent recurring operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO provides investors with useful supplemental information that may facilitate comparisons of ongoing operating performance between periods and between REITs that make similar adjustments to FFO and is beneficial to investors' complete understanding of our operating performance.

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

The diluted weighted-average common share count used for the calculation of Adjusted FFO per diluted share differs from diluted weighted-average common share count used to derive net income or loss per share available to common stockholders. The Company calculates Adjusted FFO per diluted share by dividing the Adjusted FFO by the diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units. Any anti-dilutive securities are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net income $ 16,507

$ 8,967 Adjustments:





Interest expense 21,051

20,358 Income tax expense 870

728 Depreciation and amortization 33,192

31,964 EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 71,620

$ 62,017







Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDAre





Depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets $ (83)

$ (80) Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (548)

(1,010) Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,626

3,897 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense (13)

(138) Other non-recurring expenses(2) (660)

565 Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 72,942

$ 65,251 Corporate-level costs and expenses 6,332

6,494 Pro forma hotel adjustments, net(3) -

(36) Same-Property Hotel EBITDA attributable to common stock and unit holders (4) $ 79,274

$ 71,709





1. During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income for the periods then ended. 2. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company purchased the land associated with a ground lease resulting in the recognition of a $1.1 million net gain related to the write off of the associated right-of-use asset and lease liability. Additionally, the Company recognized $0.4 million of pre-opening expenses. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized $0.3 million of preopening expenses and $0.3 million of repair and clean up costs related to property damage sustained at one property. 3. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. 4. See the reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses on a consolidated GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses and the calculation of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 on page 16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net income $ 16,507

$ 8,967 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 33,109

31,884 FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 49,616

$ 40,851







Reconciliation to Adjusted FFO





Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (548)

(1,010) Loan related costs, net of adjustment related to non-controlling interests(2) 1,039

1,333 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,626

3,897 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense (13)

(138) Other non-recurring expenses(3) (660)

565 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 52,060

$ 45,498 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted(4) 103,010

104,006 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.51

$ 0.44





1. During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income for the periods then ended. 2. Loan related costs include amortization of debt premiums, discounts and deferred loan origination costs. 3. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company purchased the land associated with a ground lease resulting in the recognition of a $1.1 million net gain related to the write off of the associated right-of-use asset and lease liability. Additionally, the Company recognized $0.4 million of pre-opening expenses. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized $0.3 million of preopening expenses and $0.3 million of repair and clean up costs related to property damage sustained at one property. 4. Diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units for the respective periods presented in thousands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre for Current Full Year 2025 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)



Guidance

Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 56 Adjustments:

Interest expense(1) 85 Income tax expense 2 Depreciation and amortization 131 EBITDA $ 274 Gain on sale of investment property (39) EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 235 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 14 Other (1) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 248

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO for Current Full Year 2025 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)



Guidance

Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 56 Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 131 Gain on sale of investment property (39) FFO $ 148 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 14 Other 3 Adjusted FFO $ 165



1. Includes non-cash loan amortization costs.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Debt Summary as of March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Rate Type

Rate (1)

Maturity Date

Outstanding as

of March 31,

2025 Mortgage Loans













Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection Fixed

4.53 %

March 2026

$ 52,993 Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront Fixed

4.63 %

May 2027

105,422 Andaz Napa Fixed(2)

5.72 %

January 2028

54,833 Total Mortgage Loans



4.88 % (3)



$ 213,248 Corporate Credit Facilities













Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(4)

6.22 %

November 2028

$ 225,000 Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(4)

6.22 %

November 2028

100,000 Revolving Credit Facility Variable(5)

6.22 %

November 2028

- Total Corporate Credit Facilities











$ 325,000 2029 Senior Notes $500M Fixed

4.88 %

June 2029

500,000 2030 Senior Notes $400M Fixed

6.63 %

May 2030

400,000 Loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, net(6)











(14,211) Total Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs



5.67 % (3)



$ 1,424,037





1. Represents annual interest rates. 2. A variable interest loan for which SOFR has been fixed through January 1, 2027, after which the rate reverts to variable. 3. Weighted-average interest rate. 4. A variable interest loan for which the credit spread may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 5. The Revolving Credit Facility has a total capacity of $500 million. The spread to SOFR may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 6. Includes loan premiums, discounts and deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Change Same-Property Occupancy(1) 69.3 %

67.5 %

180 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 272.41

$ 263.03

3.6 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 188.73

$ 177.50

6.3 % Same-Property Revenues (1):









Rooms revenues $ 159,866

$ 151,950

5.2 % Food and beverage revenues 104,699

92,293

13.4 % Other revenues 24,362

21,183

15.0 % Total Same-Property revenues $ 288,927

$ 265,426

8.9 % Same-Property Expenses (1):









Rooms expenses $ 39,322

$ 37,779

4.1 % Food and beverage expenses 66,527

59,980

10.9 % Other direct expenses 6,721

5,870

14.5 % Other indirect expenses 70,546

66,042

6.8 % Management and franchise fees 11,964

10,577

13.1 % Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 13,729

13,415

2.3 % Ground lease expense 844

799

5.6 % Gain on business interruption insurance -

(745)

100.0 % Total Same-Property hotel operating expenses $ 209,653

$ 193,717

8.2 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA (1) $ 79,274

$ 71,709

10.5 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin (1) 27.4 %

27.0 %

42 bps





1. "Same-Property" includes all properties owned as of March 31, 2025 and includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. The following is a reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses consolidated on a GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Total Revenues - GAAP $ 288,927

$ 267,488 Pro forma hotel level adjustments(a) -

(2,062) Total Same-Property Revenues $ 288,927

$ 265,426







Total Hotel Operating Expenses - GAAP $ 195,547

$ 183,026 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 13,729

13,493 Ground lease expense, net(b) 844

799 Other income (8)

(325) Gain on business interruption insurance -

(745) Corporate-level costs and expenses (459)

(512) Pro forma hotel level adjustments, net(a) -

(2,019) Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses $ 209,653

$ 193,717





a. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. b. Excludes non-cash ground rent expense.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Historical Operating Data ($ amounts in thousands, except ADR and RevPAR)

2025

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

69.3 %















ADR

$ 272.41















RevPAR

$ 188.73





































Hotel Revenues

$ 288,927















Hotel EBITDA

$ 79,274















Hotel EBITDA Margin

27.4 %





































2024

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

67.5 %

70.9 %

67.0 %

64.4 %

67.4 % ADR

$ 263.03

$ 261.44

$ 240.72

$ 257.52

$ 255.72 RevPAR

$ 177.50

$ 185.44

$ 161.20

$ 165.92

$ 172.47





















Hotel Revenues

$ 265,426

$ 269,831

$ 236,714

$ 261,849

$ 1,033,820 Hotel EBITDA

$ 71,709

$ 72,662

$ 48,112

$ 62,932

$ 255,415 Hotel EBITDA Margin

27.0 %

26.9 %

20.3 %

24.0 %

24.7 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2025 and also includes disruption from multiple capital projects during the periods presented.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Current Same-Property (1) Historical Operating Data Excluding Fairmont Dallas ($ amounts in thousands, except ADR and RevPAR)

2025

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

69.6 %















ADR

$ 275.47















RevPAR

$ 191.80





































Hotel Revenues

$ 275,435















Hotel EBITDA

$ 74,450















Hotel EBITDA Margin

27.0 %





































2024

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

67.5 %

70.9 %

67.3 %

64.8 %

67.6 % ADR

$ 266.14

$ 265.16

$ 244.24

$ 260.43

$ 259.03 RevPAR

$ 179.70

$ 187.95

$ 164.44

$ 168.81

$ 175.18





















Hotel Revenues

$ 252,181

$ 257,642

$ 227,812

$ 248,855

$ 986,490 Hotel EBITDA

$ 67,127

$ 68,747

$ 46,617

$ 59,197

$ 241,688 Hotel EBITDA Margin

26.6 %

26.7 %

20.5 %

23.8 %

24.5 %





1. "Current Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of May 2, 2025 and also includes disruption from multiple capital projects during the periods presented.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Portfolio Data by Market, Ranked by Hotel EBITDA

Market (2)

% of 2024 Hotel

EBITDA (3)

Number of

Hotels

Number of

Rooms (4)(5) Houston, TX

16 %

3

1,223 Orlando, FL

16 %

2

1,027 Dallas, TX

10 %

2

961 San Diego, CA

8 %

2

486 Atlanta, GA

8 %

2

649 Nashville, TN

5 %

1

346 San Francisco/San Mateo, CA

5 %

1

688 Florida Keys, FL

4 %

1

120 Portland, OR

4 %

2

685 Washington, DC-MD-VA

3 %

1

365 San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA

3 %

1

505 Phoenix, AZ

2 %

2

615 Savannah, GA

2 %

2

226 California Wine Country, CA

2 %

1

141 California Central Coast, CA

2 %

1

97 Pittsburgh, PA

2 %

1

185 Birmingham, AL

2 %

1

99 Denver, CO

2 %

1

205 Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT

1 %

1

225 Philadelphia, PA

1 %

1

230 Louisiana South, LA

1 %

1

285 Charleston, SC

1 %

1

50 Same-Property Portfolio (1)

100 %

31

9,413





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the period presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc. 3. Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions earlier in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures. 4. As of March 31, 2025. 5. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Current Same-Property (1) Portfolio Data by Market, Ranked by Hotel EBITDA

Market (2)

% of 2024

Hotel EBITDA (3)

Number of

Hotels

Number of

Rooms (4)(5) Houston, TX

17 %

3

1,223 Orlando, FL

17 %

2

1,027 San Diego, CA

8 %

2

486 Atlanta, GA

8 %

2

649 Nashville, TN

6 %

1

346 San Francisco/San Mateo, CA

5 %

1

688 Florida Keys, FL

5 %

1

120 Dallas, TX

4 %

1

416 Portland, OR

4 %

2

685 Washington, DC-MD-VA, VA

3 %

1

365 San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA

3 %

1

505 Phoenix, AZ

3 %

2

615 Savannah, GA

2 %

2

226 California Wine Country, CA

2 %

1

141 California Central Coast, CA

2 %

1

97 Pittsburgh, PA

2 %

1

185 Birmingham, AL

2 %

1

99 Denver, CO

2 %

1

205 Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT, UT

2 %

1

225 Philadelphia, PA

1 %

1

230 Louisiana South, LA

1 %

1

285 Charleston, SC

1 %

1

50 Same-Property Portfolio (1)

100 %

30

8,868





1. "Current Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of May 2, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the period presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc. 3. Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions earlier in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures. 4. As of May 2, 2025. 5. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Portfolio Data by Market For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

% Change Market (2) Occupancy ADR RevPAR

Occupancy ADR RevPAR

RevPAR Houston, TX 69.8 % $ 231.12 $ 161.26

68.9 % $ 239.23 $ 164.78

(2.1) % Orlando, FL 85.3 % 264.09 225.36

84.8 % 268.75 227.99

(1.2) % Dallas, TX 63.1 % 228.92 144.55

70.2 % 207.11 145.34

(0.5) % San Diego, CA 61.8 % 350.28 216.38

60.4 % 333.72 201.58

7.3 % Atlanta, GA 72.8 % 253.30 184.46

64.9 % 240.69 156.19

18.1 % Nashville, TN 66.8 % 320.72 214.16

57.1 % 328.88 187.78

14.0 % San Francisco/San Mateo, CA 79.3 % 224.51 178.02

77.3 % 214.75 166.02

7.2 % Florida Keys, FL 92.2 % 660.27 608.98

91.8 % 661.71 607.72

0.2 % Portland, OR 61.4 % 166.93 102.47

65.4 % 184.71 120.85

(15.2) % Washington, DC-MD-VA 65.5 % 308.32 201.95

62.2 % 264.88 164.72

22.6 % San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA 63.1 % 258.40 163.17

60.9 % 254.27 154.81

5.4 % Phoenix, AZ 59.4 % 481.83 286.44

47.0 % 456.42 214.58

33.5 % Savannah, GA 73.2 % 248.80 182.14

80.6 % 252.39 203.35

(10.4) % California Wine Country, CA 61.4 % 306.16 187.84

63.3 % 297.22 188.11

(0.1) % California Central Coast, CA 72.2 % 395.19 285.28

60.1 % 394.47 236.90

20.4 % Pittsburgh, PA 63.0 % 225.45 142.00

56.9 % 230.97 131.39

8.1 % Birmingham, AL 77.1 % 327.05 252.10

70.0 % 348.10 243.81

3.4 % Denver, CO 66.6 % 332.45 221.44

59.5 % 317.68 188.97

17.2 % Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT 69.3 % 192.48 133.46

66.8 % 201.13 134.41

(0.7) % Philadelphia, PA 69.3 % 170.06 117.80

61.4 % 166.88 102.46

15.0 % Louisiana South, LA 60.9 % 270.33 164.75

62.9 % 221.95 139.65

18.0 % Charleston, SC 80.2 % 398.85 319.87

80.6 % 371.34 299.27

6.9 % Same-Property (1) Portfolio 69.3 % $ 272.41 $ 188.73

67.5 % $ 263.03 $ 177.50

6.3 % Current Same-Property (3) Portfolio 69.6 % $ 275.47 $ 191.80

67.5 % $ 266.14 $ 179.70

6.7 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc. 3. "Current Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of May 2, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the period presented.

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.