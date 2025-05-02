WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) reported Friday a loss from continuing operations in the first quarter, compared to prior year's profit. However, adjusted EBITDA increased from last year on higher revenues.In the first quarter, Liberty Global Consolidated loss from continuing operations was $1.32 billion, compared to profit of $634.5 million last year.Total consolidated adjusted EBITDA grew to $324.6 million from $283.0 million last year.Total consolidated revenues grew 7.3 percent to $1.17 billion from last year's $1.09 billion. On a rebased basis, consolidated revenues fell 5.3 percent.In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Liberty Global shares were gaining around 0.9 percent to trade at $10.98.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX