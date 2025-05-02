WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Friday reported net loss of $10 million or $0.09 per share for the first quarter, compared with net profit of $12 million or $0.10 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by decrease in revenue.Operating income dropped to $35 million from $67 million in the prior year.Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.154 billion from $1.262 billion in the previous year.For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue in the range of $1.030 billion - $1.070 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX