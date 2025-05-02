BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SharkNinja Operating LLC is recalling about 1.85 million units of Foodi Multi-Function Pressure Cookers citing risk of burn, and after 26 lawsuits were filed, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC. In addition, about 184,240 units were sold in Canada.The agency noted that the pressure-cooking lid can be opened during use, causing hot contents to escape. This could result in burn injuries to consumers.The recall was initiated after Needham, Massachusetts -based SharkNinja received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body.The recall involves all SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers, with functions including pressure cooking and air frying. They were sold in black and have a 6.5-quart capacity.The affect model numbers include OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO.The products, manufactured in China, were imported by SharkNinja, and sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon and Target stores across the United States and online. They were sold from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200.The impacted consumers are urged to immediately stop using the product's pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid.In similar recalls, New York-based Sensio Inc. in mid-March called back about 12,300 units of Bella Pro Series and Cooks Steam Espresso machines citing burn and laceration risks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX