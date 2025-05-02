CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment prevailed in global markets in response to hints of likely dialogue between the U.S. and China to ease trade related tensions. Strong corporate earnings as well as uncertainty ahead of the jobs data also swayed sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory ahead of the jobs data update. Major markets in Europe are also trading with strong gains. Asian markets also finished with strong gains.The six-currency Dollar Index shed more than half a percent. Bond yields are trading in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices declined. Gold rebounded after a massive plunge. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly below the flatline.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,928.00, up 0.43% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,624.90, up 0.37% Germany's DAX at 22,886.62, up 1.73% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,565.03, up 0.80% France's CAC 40 at 7,710.33, up 1.53% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,233.15, up 1.41% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,830.69, up 1.04% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,238.00, up 1.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,279.03, down 0.23% (Apr 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,504.68, up 1.74%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1342, up 0.46% GBP/USD at 1.3293, up 0.09% USD/JPY at 144.53, down 0.64% AUD/USD at 0.6438, up 0.92% USD/CAD at 1.3820, down 0.27% Dollar Index at 99.72, down 0.53%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.225%, down 0.14% Germany at 2.4825%, up 1.74% France at 3.198%, up 1.14% U.K. at 4.4840%, up 0.04% Japan at 1.261%, down 0.24%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $61.76, down 0.60%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $58.83, down 0.69%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,275.79, up 1.66%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $97,011.19, up 0.93% Ethereum at $1,832.69, down 0.64% XRP at $2.21, down 0.84% BNB at $599.76, down 0.59% Solana at $150.61, down 0.92%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX