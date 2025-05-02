WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job growth in the U.S. far exceeded economist estimates in the month of April, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 177,000 jobs in April compared to expectations for an increase of about 130,000 jobs.However, the jumps in employment in February and March were downwardly revised to 102,000 jobs and 185,000 jobs, respectively, reflecting a net downward revision of 58,000 jobs.The report also said the unemployment rate came in at 4.2 percent in April, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economist estimates.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX