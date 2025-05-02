MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on a key Mexico-based network involved in fentanyl trafficking, fuel theft, and crude oil smuggling to the U.S.The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is targeting three Mexican nationals and two Mexico-based entities linked to Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, or CJNG.This network generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually, benefitting CJNG's narco-terrorist enterprise through criminal activities, including fentanyl trafficking, fuel theft, and smuggling crude oil from Mexico across the U.S. southwest border.Cesar Morfin, the CJNG cell leader for Tamaulipas, Mexico; his brothers and business parners, Alvaro Noe Morfin Morfin and Remigio Morfin Morfin are the individuals targeted by the U.S. Treasury.The targeted companies transporting crude oil on behalf of individuals linked to Mexican cartels are SLA. Servicios Logisticos Ambientales, S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Jala Logistica, S.A. de C.V. These companies operate for Morfin, and have transported fuel and crude oil between Mexico and the United States.The Department of State had recently designated CJNG as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. In addition, the Department is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, aka 'El Mencho, the co-founder and current leader of CJNG.The United States is leading global efforts to stop the illicit manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl, a leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX