WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09
Stuttgart
02.05.25
08:19 Uhr
0,056 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.05.2025 15:03 Uhr
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealing & Update on Requisition of General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealing & Update on Requisition of General Meeting 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealing & Update on Requisition of General Meeting 
02-May-2025 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 May 2023 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Wall & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
PCA Dealing & Update on Requisition of General Meeting 
 
 
PCA Dealing 
 
The Company has received notification of dealings by a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Joseph McTaggart, the 
Company's Chief Executive Officer. Following these purchases, Mr McTaggart (including PCA holdings) will have an 
interest in a total of 125,803 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.35% of the Ordinary 
Shares in issue. 
 
Update on Requisition of General Meeting 
 
The announcement made earlier today stated that the requisition request was seeking to appoint Mark Taylor as a 
director. This was incorrect; the requisition request is seeking to appoint Mark Jackson as a director. Mr Jackson is 
the (the director and controlling shareholder of Ventura Finance Limited, which, as announced on 1 May 2025, holds 
159,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 4.23% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. All 
other elements remain as stated in the earlier announcement. 
 
 -ENDS- 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                         0333 700 7171 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve   020 3328 5656 
 
Notification of dealing form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                        G McTaggart 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   PCA of Joseph McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                        Walls & Futures REIT plc 
b)      LEI                         213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4 
       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                                         Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       GBP0.149  8,590 
 
 
       Aggregated information                     Aggregate  Aggregate   Aggregate 
                                        Price    Volume    Total 
d)     -   Aggregated volume 
                                        n/a     n/a      n/a 
       -   Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 May 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 386028 
EQS News ID:  2129284 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2025 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
