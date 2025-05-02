DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealing & Update on Requisition of General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: PCA Dealing & Update on Requisition of General Meeting 02-May-2025 / 13:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 May 2023 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Wall & Futures" or the "Company") PCA Dealing & Update on Requisition of General Meeting PCA Dealing The Company has received notification of dealings by a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Joseph McTaggart, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Following these purchases, Mr McTaggart (including PCA holdings) will have an interest in a total of 125,803 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.35% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. Update on Requisition of General Meeting The announcement made earlier today stated that the requisition request was seeking to appoint Mark Taylor as a director. This was incorrect; the requisition request is seeking to appoint Mark Jackson as a director. Mr Jackson is the (the director and controlling shareholder of Ventura Finance Limited, which, as announced on 1 May 2025, holds 159,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 4.23% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. All other elements remain as stated in the earlier announcement. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name G McTaggart 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Joseph McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Walls & Futures REIT plc b) LEI 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.149 8,590 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) - Aggregated volume n/a n/a n/a - Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 May 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: DSH TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 386028 EQS News ID: 2129284 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2129284&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2025 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)