Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
02.05.25
08:15 Uhr
3,700 Euro
+0,100
+2,78 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.05.2025 16:00 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR

TRANSFER OF SHARES

On 2 May 2025 Mark Butcher, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, transferred 6,000 ordinary shares in the Company between two share accounts in which he is the sole beneficial owner. No change to the number of shares beneficially held by the Director has occurred in connection with the transfer and following the transfer the Director remains interested in 34,676 ordinary shares. The transfer was effected through the sale of 6,000 ordinary shares on his behalf from one account (Transaction 1) and the purchase of 6,000 ordinary shares on his behalf into an ISA account (Transaction 2) as summarised below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Butcher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares by the Director.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

318.2705p

6,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

6,000

£19,096.23

f)

Date of the transaction

2 May 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares by the Director into an ISA account

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

319.8978p

6,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

6,000

£19,193.87

f)

Date of the transaction

2 May 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary


