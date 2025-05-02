WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has unveiled a new package of actions to further supercharge the air traffic controller workforce.The package will allow more candidates to get into air traffic facilities and on the job faster, as well as increase retention of experienced controllers.Secretary Duffy had first launched the supercharge program in February.'In our first 100 days, this administration has made more progress on addressing the air traffic controller shortage than the last one did in four years,' said Duffy. 'But there's more work to be done to secure our skies. Today's actions will supercharge the air traffic controller workforce from both retention and hiring side of the equation - bringing us one step closer to reversing decades of staffing declines.'To retain existing experienced controllers, the FAA will offer a limited-time incentive package to keep experienced controllers from retiring.To supercharge the hiring pipeline, the FAA will provide new opportunities for veteran military controllers, including an expanded list of qualified facilities.The administration said it will provide financial incentives to graduates and new hires for completing initial training milestones.Academy graduates who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities will be rewarded.The package aims to ensure that the best and brightest candidates are not waiting for a year or more for routine medical and security clearances.The number of instructors will be expanded and a Learning Center will be established at the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City, FAA said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX