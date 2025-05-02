WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Institutes of Health's latest annual report shows a steady decline in cancer death rates in the United States. However, incidence rates and diagnoses are on the rise, according to the Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer.Overall death rates from cancer declined steadily among both men and women from 2001 through 2022, even during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report says.Progress in reducing cancer deaths overall is largely the result of declines in both incidence and death rates for lung cancer and several other smoking-related cancers, the researchers noted. New diagnoses and deaths from lung cancer, for example, have declined in both men and women over the past 20 years.Meanwhile, the incidence of cancers associated with obesity has been rising. These include female breast, uterus, colon and rectum, pancreas, kidney, and liver cancers.The report also shows that new diagnoses of breast cancer gradually increased over the study period, but the overall breast cancer death rate decreased. Cancer death rates in children declined steadily over the study period; those for adolescents and young adults also declined until recently.The report, which provides annual updates on cancer trends in the United States, is published in Cancer.In general, cancer incidence is projected to rise significantly, with global cases expected to increase by 20 percent by 2030 and surge 75 percent by 2050, according to a separate study by Statista.In parallel, Precedence Research estimates that the global market for immunotherapy drugs could approach $1.2 trillion by 2033, supported by an 18 percent compound annual growth rate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX