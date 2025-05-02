Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax #1 in Cable News for Key Demo Ratings Growth

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's ratings continue to surge for April 2025, according to Nielsen data released this week.

Newsmax made significant ratings gains across all weekday dayparts compared to the same period last year. Notably, Newsmax led cable news ratings growth in the key A35-64 demo across all dayparts.

Key network ratings highlights include:

Up 42% with A35-64 viewers M-F in Total Day

Tied #1 with Fox News for Prime Engagement for A35-64

Average 36 minutes watched for A35-64 - 10 minutes more than CNN and MSNBC

Up 7% in Extended Day as CNN fell -21% and MSNBC -35%

Up 15% total viewership with 13 million tuning in

3.7 million viewers watched Newsmax, never tuned into Fox News

Newsmax continues to see strong ratings growth the first month of Q2 2025 following a record-setting Q1 2025 - with Total Audience growing by 50% as 33 million viewers tuned in.

"It's rare for a cable news network to continually see such strong ratings growth like Newsmax has," Jason Villar, VP of Research, said.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy added, "Newsmax continues to offer powerful content that keeps drawing viewers. Americans continue to vote with their remote controls for Newsmax."

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Media, Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, the competitive environment of our business changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-%231-in-cable-news-for-key-demo-ratings-growth-1022731