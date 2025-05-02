WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, the researchers found that lifting weights for just 30 minutes a day, twice a week, can boost your strength, as per a report by Washington Post.In a two-month study, 42 healthy men and women aged 18 to 40, all with some prior resistance training experience, were split into two groups. One group trained until muscle failure during each exercise, while the other stopped when they still had the energy for a few extra reps.Before the study, participants typically performed two to three sets of each exercise in their workouts. But during the trial, they completed just a single set of nine exercises targeting all major muscle groups.Each movement was repeated eight to 10 times, and included popular exercises like the leg press, chest press, Smith machine squats, bicep curls, seated cable rows, front lat pull-downs, and shoulder presses.Despite the reduced volume, both men and women in both groups gained muscle mass and strength.Lead researcher Brad Schoenfeld noted that while it's 'quite likely' the findings could also benefit older adults and other populations, more research is needed to confirm long-term effects beyond two months.'The message, I think, is to find one hour somewhere in your week,' he added, emphasizing the need to put aside some time for weight training.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX