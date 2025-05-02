WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, published in the journal Nature Aging, examined the role of one gram of omega-3 daily consumption on the health of participants.To study about this, researchers, including Heike Bischoff-Ferrari and Steve Horvath, used special tools called epigenetic clocks. These clocks estimate how fast someone is aging by looking at patterns in their DNA.The team tested this in a trial with 777 adults aged 70 and older in Switzerland. Under this, participants were split into eight groups and followed for three years.Depending on their group, they were given one or more of these treatments - 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily, 1 gram of omega-3 daily, and/or a simple 30-minute home exercise program done three times a week.When they tested blood samples, the researchers found that taking omega-3 helped slow biological aging by up to four months. This benefit was seen across all participants no matter their sex, age, or body weight. The best results came when omega-3, vitamin D, and exercise were combined, showing an even stronger effect in one of the tests.The study also found that doing all three interventions together helped lower the risk of cancer and frailty over the three years. The researchers believe each treatment works in its own way, but when combined, they make each other more effective.However, they pointed out some limits to their study. There is no single agreed-upon way to measure biological aging, and their group of Swiss participants may not fully represent older adults around the world.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX