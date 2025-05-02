Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company"), a company that offers a diverse portfolio of sustainable food ingredients and innovative plant-based solutions, is pleased to announce several changes to its executive leadership team and board of directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Sigal Shapira has been named the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director. Sigal is an accomplished international business professional with nearly 20 years of experience in trade, marketing, project management, and business development across diverse industries, specializing in turn-key project execution, high-value deal negotiations, and global market expansion. With a BA in finance, an MBA in marketing and international business, Sigal successfully led operations and teams across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. She is fluent in English and Hebrew and brings strong cross-cultural communication, strategic thinking, and a commitment to sustainable, value-driven trade practices. Emrah Petorak joins the company as Chief Financial Officer, poised to contribute his financial acumen to support the company's strategic goals.

We are thrilled to welcome Evelyne Batamuliza and Lauren Camp to the Board, with Ms. Batamuliza serving as Chairwoman. Ms. Batamuliza and Ms. Camp join as independent directors and will also contribute their expertise to the audit committee. Their appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening governance with diverse perspectives and robust oversight.

As part of this transition, Theodore Cash Llewellyn is stepping down from his current positions as Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Kevin Vines and Theodore Cash Llewellyn are resigning from the Board. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to each of them for their service and contributions.

Sigal Shapira, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "I'm honored to step into the role of President and CEO at Planet Based Foods Global Inc. This is an exciting period for us to be involved in the global food industry by providing high-quality food ingredients sourced globally, especially through empowering women-led farming communities around the world. I look forward to working with our professional team in developing the company's new vision; promoting sustainable agriculture by providing the world with plant-based products that are beneficial to the ecosystems and regenerative agriculture, together with our efforts in providing AI solutions to manufacturers and growers."

The Company is dedicated to advancing the plant-based food industry through a diverse portfolio of sustainable food ingredients and innovative plant-based solutions that prioritize quality and environmental responsibility. Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is committed to upholding the highest standards of sustainability and fostering equitable partnerships that empower communities worldwide. With a focus on creativity and integrity, the Company provides products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable food ecosystem.

