Element Fleet Management: Element Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, confirmed today that all ten nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 19, 2025 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2025 (the "Meeting"), with each director receiving strong support as demonstrated by the results below. A total of 349,202,443 common shares (approximately 86.53% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for their engagement, as demonstrated by turnout of over 86% of shares voted, and also for their continued support as evidenced by the strong voting outcomes," said Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the Board.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below:

Votes for % for

(of votes cast) Votes withheld % withheld

(of votes cast) Virginia Addicott 345,419,049 99.34% 2,280,069 0.66% Laura Dottori-Attanasio 347,680,044 99.99% 19,074 0.01% Paolo Ferrari 347,637,313 99.98% 61,805 0.02% G. Keith Graham 344,482,652 99.07% 3,216,466 0.93% Joan Lamm-Tennant 323,535,370 93.05% 24,163,748 6.95% Rubin J. McDougal 347,674,592 99.99% 24,526 0.01% Tracey McVicar 347,429,704 99.92% 269,414 0.08% Andrea Rosen 343,956,622 98.92% 3,742,496 1.08% Kathleen Taylor 342,901,957 98.62% 4,797,161 1.38% Luis Tellez 344,043,244 98.95% 3,655,874 1.05%

In addition, shareholders approved an advisory resolution (say on pay) on executive compensation with 97.51% of votes cast in favour of the resolution, and approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, see Element's Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com .

