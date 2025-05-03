OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its net earnings attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 dropped to $4.603 billion or $3,200 per Class A share from $12.702 billion or $8,825 per Class A share in the prior year.Investment losses for the latest quarter were $6.435 billion compared to investment gains of $1.876 billion in the prior year.Quarterly operating earnings was $9.641 billion down from $11.222 billion in the previous year.Total revenues for the first quarter declined to $89.725 billion from $89.869 billion last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX