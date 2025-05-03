Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 03.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552484 | ISIN: US64110L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: NFC
Tradegate
02.05.25 | 21:59
1.022,20 Euro
-0,08 % -0,80
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETFLIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.021,201.022,8013:04
1.021,001.025,6002.05.
ACCESS Newswire
03.05.2025 22:50 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guinness World Record Holder & Ultra-Distance Legend Stan Cottrell Embarks on a 1,000-Mile Run Across Georgia to Honor Veterans & First Responders Promoting Global Unity-Netflix Project

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 3, 2025 / World-renowned ultra-distance runner Stan Cottrell will set out on an extraordinary 1,000-mile journey starting at the GEORGIA STATE CAPITOL across the state of Georgia. Beginning in the northern region, Cottrell will travel southward, reaching both the Florida and Alabama borders, before making his way back north, where his run will finish in the same place he starts in Atlanta, GA, on June 15, 2025. This monumental run is dedicated to honouring veterans and first responders worldwide.

As he makes his way across Georgia, Cottrell will stop in multiple cities across Georgia, where he will meet with local mayors for special photo opportunities, celebrating the power of community, resilience, and unwavering support for veterans. These key moments will shine a spotlight on the collective effort to honor those who have served. He receives the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Chamber of Commerce, and is also a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee.

For 40 days, audiences around the world can follow Cottrell's extraordinary journey in real time, with live coverage on social media, major networks, and multiple digital streaming platforms. Known as the real life "Forrest Gump". Fans and supporters are invited to tune in, cheer him on, and be part of this historic run, as he pushes the limits of human endurance in tribute to veterans everywhere.

FOLLOW:

IG: @runstanrun2021
FB: @stancottrell

Special thank you to: Birdwell Foundation/ Graham Family films Foundation

The Amazing Friendship Run Georgia 2024

hfy Guinness World Record Holder & Ultra-Distance Legend Stan Cottrell Embarks on a 1,000-Mile Run Across Georgia to Honor Veterans & First Responders Promoting Global Unity- Netflix Project

Donation Link

Media Contact:

Antoinette Love Ransom
antoinette@exhibitambush.com
SOURCE: Stan Cottrell


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/guinness-world-record-holder-and-ultra-distance-legend-stan-cottrell-embarks-o-1023140

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.