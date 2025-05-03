Guinness World Record Holder & Ultra-Distance Legend Stan Cottrell Embarks on a 1,000-Mile Run Across Georgia to Honor Veterans & First Responders Promoting Global Unity-Netflix Project

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 3, 2025 / World-renowned ultra-distance runner Stan Cottrell will set out on an extraordinary 1,000-mile journey starting at the GEORGIA STATE CAPITOL across the state of Georgia. Beginning in the northern region, Cottrell will travel southward, reaching both the Florida and Alabama borders, before making his way back north, where his run will finish in the same place he starts in Atlanta, GA, on June 15, 2025. This monumental run is dedicated to honouring veterans and first responders worldwide.

As he makes his way across Georgia, Cottrell will stop in multiple cities across Georgia, where he will meet with local mayors for special photo opportunities, celebrating the power of community, resilience, and unwavering support for veterans. These key moments will shine a spotlight on the collective effort to honor those who have served. He receives the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Chamber of Commerce, and is also a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee.

For 40 days, audiences around the world can follow Cottrell's extraordinary journey in real time, with live coverage on social media, major networks, and multiple digital streaming platforms. Known as the real life "Forrest Gump". Fans and supporters are invited to tune in, cheer him on, and be part of this historic run, as he pushes the limits of human endurance in tribute to veterans everywhere.

