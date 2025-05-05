CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will on Monday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.GDP is expected to slip 0.89 percent on quarter and rise 4.91 percent on year after adding 0.53 percent on quarter and 5.02 percent on year in the three months prior.Singapore will provide March numbers for retail sales; in February, sales were up 3.0 percent on month and down 3.6 percent on year.Australia will see April results for the services PMI from S&P Global, the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and job ads from ANZ. In March, the service index score was 51.6, while the inflation gauge was at 0.7 percent on month and job ads added 0.4 percent on month.Finally, the markets in South Korea (Children's Day), Japan (Children's Day), China (Labor Day), Hong Kong (Buddha's birthday) and Thailand (Coronation Day) are closed on Monday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX