Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Cosmo is attending this year's Digestive Disease Week® (DDW), held in San Diego, California from May 3-6, where its leadership team is advancing a focused agenda of strategic meetings with key opinion leaders (KOLs), innovators, and potential partners in AI and gastrointestinal (GI) drug development.

DDW is the world's premier gathering in the field, attracting each year over 13,000 gastroenterologists, researchers, and industry leaders from around the globe. Cosmo is leveraging this unique setting to deepen relationships and explore new collaborations that align with its strategy to lead in AI-powered endoscopy and GI therapeutics.

"DDW is the epicentre of innovation in GI, and we are here to make meaningful progress," said Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo. "We're engaging with some of the brightest minds and most visionary partners to drive our AI and drug development efforts forward. The future of GI is being shaped now, and Cosmo is committed to being a catalyst in that transformation."

In parallel, Cosmo has convened its AI Advisory Board at DDW, bringing together world-class experts to guide the company's strategic priorities and fast-track development across its AI platform.

Cosmo's presence at the Digestive Disease Week® underscores its long-term commitment to advancing GI care through a unique integration of technology, science, and execution. The Company continues to invest in partnerships that will unlock new value for physicians and patients across the globe.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

