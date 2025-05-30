Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") announced that its shareholders approved all voting items at today's Ordinary Annual General Meeting. A total of 9,135,061 ordinary shares of the share capital of Cosmo were represented at this general meeting of shareholders. These shares make up 52.07% of the total outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of Cosmo as of the record date.

Among others, the shareholders of Cosmo approved a dividend of €2.05 per share, a dividend distribution increase of 2.5% compared to the prior year. The ex-dividend date will be 4 June 2025, and payment will be made on 6 June 2025. The full voting results of the 2025 AGM and detailed dividend payment information for shareholders are available in the AGM section of the Company's website.

Alessandro Della Chà, Chairman of Cosmo, commented: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued trust and their participation in this year's Annual General Meeting. We remain committed to delivering long-term value, and we are grateful to have them on this journey with us."

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, added: "We are now looking forward to providing our stakeholders, including financial analysts and media representatives, with further insights into our ongoing and future projects at our upcoming Investor Day on 1 July in Zurich."

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Events

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York June 3-5, 2025 Investor Day, Zurich July 1, 2025 2025 Half-Year Results and Report July 23, 2025

