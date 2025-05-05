Regulatory News:

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM FR001400K4B1), a biopharmaceutical company ("the Company" or "PHAXIAM") developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announces the continuation of its observation period under the receivership procedure.

The Commercial Court of Lyon decided on April 30, 2025 to extend the observation period and set the bid review hearing on May 21, 2025.

This extension of the observation period will enable potential buyers to improve their offers.

As a reminder, whether or not a bid is accepted, the Commercial Court of Lyon will in any case soon pronounce the judicial liquidation of the Company. In this context, the Company will request the delisting of PHAXIAM shares from Euronext.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400K4B1, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma Bio, CAC Mid Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

